Get up to 33% off Anua face serum’s plus everything you need to know about the K-Beauty brand | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

My favourite products from Anua the K-Beauty brand available from Amazon and Boots.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve tried a lot of K-beauty brands over the years, but Anua really stood out for me. Founded in South Korea in 2019, ANUA has quickly grown into a global skincare name. I first heard about them through social media and started seeing their products pop up on Amazon and even in Boots here in the UK. What drew me in was their clean, minimalist approach natural ingredients, no harsh chemicals, and a clear focus on skin health over trends.

They base their formulas on both natural extracts and proven actives like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and azelaic acid. Their goal is simplicity and effectiveness, and it shows. Most of their products are fragrance-free, vegan, and designed for sensitive skin, which made me feel confident trying them out.

1. Anua Azelaic Acid 10% Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum

Anua Azelaic Acid 10% Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum | Amazon

This was the first ANUA serum I tried, and it honestly surprised me. I deal with occasional redness and sensitivity, and this formula with 10% azelaic acid and hyaluronic acid really helped calm my skin. It’s super lightweight, absorbs quickly, and didn’t sting or irritate. I liked that it left my skin hydrated but not greasy. After about two weeks, I noticed my redness had visibly reduced, especially around my cheeks.

2. Anua 10% Niacinamide + 4% TXA Serum

Anua 10% Niacinamide + 4% TXA Serum | Amazon

I picked this up when I was dealing with post-acne marks and dullness. It’s a brightening serum with 10% niacinamide and 4% tranexamic acid (TXA), plus ceramides and vitamin B12. What I liked most is how gentle it was while still being effective. It didn’t dry me out or cause any flaking. My skin looked more even after a month of daily use, and my dark spots started to fade without the need for heavy exfoliants. It also gave me a subtle “glass skin” glow, which I loved.

3. Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 Serum

Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 Serum | Amazon

This one felt more like a treatment product. It contains PDRN ( a topical version of the salmon sperm injectable) a regenerative ingredient that I've seen used in Korean clinics. I used it when my skin felt dry or stressed, and it delivered deep hydration and plumping without feeling heavy. It has little capsules that melt into the skin and leave it feeling soft and full. I liked using it at night the most as it made my skin feel bouncy by morning.

4. Anua Peach 70 Niacinamide Serum

Anua Peach 70 Niacinamide Serum | Amazon

This serum is the most fun to use. It’s lightweight, naturally pink from vitamin B12, and smells slightly fruity (but not artificial). With 70% peach extract and 5% niacinamide, it helped with both hydration and brightness. I used this on days when my skin felt dull or dry, and it layered really well under makeup. It gave me a dewy finish and made my skin feel soft without clogging my pores. Definitely my go-to for everyday hydration.

You can shop the complete range of Anua skincare products via Amazon and Boots.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

NationalWorld The best bargains, in your inbox every week £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters. Subscribe to our free Top Buys newsletter and start saving straight away.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.