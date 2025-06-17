Audible has the UK's biggest selection of audiobooks - and it's included in the free trial | Amazon

Audiobooks can be pricey, but this limited-time Audible offer via Amazon Prime means you can enjoy three months free, with up to £100 in savings on bestsellers and blockbusters.

Audiobooks are an incredibly convenient way to consume content. Whether you like to soak up a new best-selling crime thriller, or lose yourself in an autobiography, having your book read to you while you carry on with your day is a lovely luxury.

It is, however, a more expensive way to buy a book. Even some of the smaller titles can cost in excess of £20 - so when there's a chance of a Audible free trial, it's always worth taking.

That's why Audible's latest special offer ahead of Audible Prime Day 2025 is well worth a look, because it offers three months of full-access membership for free. And that means you can download and listen to a best-seller or a new release in each of those months for free. And the audiobooks will be yours to keep after the trial.

After or during the three months, you won't be obliged to pay anything, you can cancel at any time, so it really is a free offer, and a great way to bank up some summer reading. Or, listening.

Starting from today, and lasting until the end of July, it's a promotion that's timed to coincide with Amazon Prime Day 2025, a huge sales bonanza with discounts all across the global shopping site. And it could be one of the best savings you make.

For example, if you were to choose the three best-selling audiobooks during your trial, you'd save nearly £55.

Currently topping the Audible charts is The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, which would normally cost £25.99 and in second place is By Your Side by Ruth Jones, which costs £12.99 and Caught Up by Navessa Allen is in third place, and that would cost £15.99 - a total cost of £54.97 - but completely free if you're in the Audible three month trial.

Audible originals are also included, as well as podcasts

At the higher end of the scale, Harry Potter fans usually have to pay over £30 for audiobooks, but you could stack up three with the trial - which would be a total saving of nearly £100.

The only catch with this deal is you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take Audible up on it, because it's an Amazon company.

However, you can join Prime on a free trial for 30 days by clicking here, and that could be an easy way around it if you're not a member already.

If you are a Prime member, joining up for the three-month free trial is as simple as clicking this link and setting up your new membership. You've got until July 31st, so plenty of time to start off a summer of audio pleasure.