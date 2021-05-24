Flattering, fuss-free and pretty, a great midi dress is the easiest option for lovely summer days. Here are a few of our favourites

Beautiful, easy to wear midi dresses for summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A midi dress is one of those sartorial sweet spots. It’s such a chic fashion choice - if you’re shorter, it will cover below your knees, so you miraculously as if your legs go on forever.

For taller women, it can help you look a little more proportional. There’s no worry of bending over, as a mini may cause, or yards of fabric to make you feel swamped, like a maxi. Like Goldilocks happening upon the baby bed, a midi is just right.

Summer is (fingers crossed) just around the corner, and that means it’s almost time to pull your dresses out from the back of the wardrobe. If you feel like your dress collection is in need of an update then here are some of the loveliest midi dresses out there to suit all budgets, tastes, sizes and shapes.

Ditsy Floral Tiered Midi Dress Ditsy Floral Tiered Midi Dress £14.00 This is a beautiful floral midi dress that will easily take you from day to night. Pair with flats or wedges and an oversized beach bag for a daytime look, or pair with heels and an evening bag for a night time look. There’s a mix of cute pastel colours; pink, blue and yellow and added ruffles and a capped sleeve for another feminine touch. Available in sizes 8 to 18. There’s 30 per cent off everything on Boohoo at the moment too so you can get the new summer dress you deserve for less. Buy now

Plenty by Tracy Reese Embroidered One-Shoulder Midi Dress Plenty by Tracy Reese Embroidered One-Shoulder Midi Dress £220.00 This beautiful eye-catching dress brings the sweetest springtime florals, delicately stitched in shades of pretty pink and blue. The off-the-shoulder style makes this an usual dress which is sure to command attention, whether you’re at a back garden barbeque or strolling down the street. It’s made of cotton too so you can be sure of staying cool all day long, no matter how hot the sun gets. It also features two side slant pockets so it’s practical as well as pretty. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now

Striped cotton dress Striped cotton dress £59.95 If you love bold prints and bright colours then this is the summer dress for you. It has a simple but sophisticated design, with a straight cut, button detail and a mao neckline. The main colour of the dress is red, but the contrasting blue stripes give the dress depth, while the decorative belt pulls it in securely around the waist in a flattering way. It’s made of 100 per cent cotton too so you can be sure of staying cool. Buy now

Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress £69.00 Available in sizes 6 to 20, this dress is suitable for lots of ladies. Cut in a regular fit and empire line, this midi design has a round neck and discreet side zip. The subtle puff sleeves and empire waist create a floaty silhouette for an effortlessly feminine feel. The abstract floral design is big and beautiful, and the viscose material is soft, cool and comfortable; effortless draping to compliment your frame. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN Maternity soft denim tiered midi dress in midwash ASOS DESIGN Maternity soft denim tiered midi dress in midwash £32.00 One for all the mum’s to be, this lovely denim number means you can dress your bump comfortably and keep your style. Better still, it’s part of the ASOS responsible edit which means it’s made with eco-friendly fabric. Made of 100 per cent cotton, this is a smock style with adjustable tie straps and a tiered hem for a relaxed and comfortable fit. You’ll also be able to carry on wearing this after your little one arrives. Buy now

Chiara Dress Chiara Dress £248.00 This beautiful floral floaty dress is one for all the romantics out there. It has a fitted bodice and ruffles along the sleeves and neckline for a feminine feel. There’s also tie detailing at the back for another pretty touch. It’s made of 100 per cent viscose, which is one of the most lightweight and breathable fabrics available so it’s made for sunny weather. Available in sizes 4 to 16. Buy now

Linen Blend Dress Linen Blend Dress £24.99 This dress is a great choice for ladies who would like to add a new dress to their wardrobe, but they’re on a budget. It’s available in three designs; classic white, cream and floral and cream and blue patterned. It looks far more expensive than it actually is, which is always a winner, and linen is a go-to fabric for being cool in the sun. There are narrow, adjustable straps so you can be sure of a comfortable and secure fit, while the gathered seam at the waist makes for soft draping and a flattering fit. Buy now

DIAMOND GEO SHIRT DRESS DIAMOND GEO SHIRT DRESS £165.00 With a figure-skimming fit that manages to be both flattering and comfortable, this shirt dress from Jigsaw is understatedly sexy. This modern long-sleeved panelled shirt dress with smoked Mother of Pearl buttons is ideal for transitioning from the workplace to the bar - just switch out a pair of funky trainers for heels or boots, throw on some statement jewellery and you’re ready to go. Buy now

Kitty Midi Shirt Dress - Sapling, Painted Foliage Kitty Midi Shirt Dress - Sapling, Painted Foliage £120.00 Elegant and easy, this shirt dress is ideal if you want to command the room without forgoing your femininity. Plenty of us can’t stand having bare arms, even in summer, and this dress provides plenty of coverage, while lightweight cotton allows you to feel breezy and cool. Sharp. Buy now