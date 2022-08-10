Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best champagnes for under £35: delicious fizz for less

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are, of course, many other parts of the world that produce top notch sparkling wines but, regardless of taste, the mere fact a bottle of Champagne has the world’s most famous wine region printed on the label is enough to elevate it a notch or two.

This prestige tends to come at a price, but there are bargains to be had – so what should you be looking for in a Champagne that punches above its price weight?

What marks out a good Champagne?

Dawn Davies is a Master of Wine, Head Buyer at The Whisky Exchange and also Show Manager of the Champagne Show, so knows her way around a bottle of bubbles.

The first thing she points us towards is its autolytic character, which she explains is “the brioche / yeasty / toasty notes that indicate the wine has been aged on the lees for an extended period of time.”

After resting on the lees the yeast cells start to break down, a process known as autolysis, and you can get an indication of how long each product has spent on the lees by looking at the label. Champagne NV has to be aged for a minimum of 15 months whereas Vintage is a minimum of three years.

Bubbles should be bubbly - but what kind of bubbles?

Another key distinguishing feature is bubble structure. “For me a good Champagne should have a pretty fine bead and not feel aggressive when it hits your palate,” Dawn explains. “The bubbles should dance across your palate rather than come crashing in like a bunch of bouncy balls.”

As with all good wines, Champagne should have complexity of flavour and a long finish. As Dawn points out, “the more you have to think about it the better it is. Do you keep going back to it to discover more things?”

And finally, with other nations upping their game in the quality of their sparkling wines, Dawn reminds us that Champagne should have a flavour that is distinctive to the region. As she tells us “does it have a sense of place? You should be able to taste a Champagne and know it is Champagne.

Non-vintage Champagne has reserve wines in it which most non-Champagnes don’t – these reserve wines are from previous vintages so will add some complexity to the wine.”

For all the wine making excellence in the rest of the world, including England, it’s the pedigree, history and generations of wine-making expertise that still help maintain Champagne’s position as the most celebrated sparkling wine.