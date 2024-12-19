We treated our taste buds to a mouthwatering array of Christmas goodies - here are the best
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
We’ve tried out a handful of goodies that will help Christmas go with a bang of delicious tasty sensations. Here are a selection of the best.
There is the Christmas Tree Red Berry Gin Liqueur which lights up in stunning red and green hues, making it a showstopper on any holiday table.
At just £20 it won’t break the bank and is available from the PrezzyBox website, but you best be quick.
Also from Prezzybox is one for the cheese lovers, the Spicers of Hythe Penny Post Cheese Hamper, priced at £25.
This is cleverly designed to fit most letterboxes, ensuring convenient gifting without the hassle.
If confectionery and sweet treats are your thing then how about the Cartwright and Butler Cherry and Almond Biscuit Tin 200g which is currently on offer for £8.
And then what about learning the art of making perfect sushi? Try the Sushi Maker Kit By Treat Factory at £18.