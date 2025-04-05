The Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10l air fryer can fit huge portions of food in its drawer | Cosori

This roomy air fryer might dominate your kitchen counter, but its smart divider system and powerful performance make it a top pick for larger households.

The problem I often find with air fryers is that they're fine if you're cooking for a couple, but if you're feeding a family or if you like to entertain, they just become part of the process - unless you have a large capacity air fryer.

For example, if I wanted to air fry a basket of chips in any normal, single-drawer air fryer I'd have to get those in first, and then keep them warm while I popped the meat or veg in.

Larger dual-drawer air fryers get around this issue, but even then you've usually only got space in the drawers for two portions.

That is unless your air fryer is big. And the one I've been testing is very, very big.

It's the Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze 10l air fryer and, yes, you read that right, it has a 10 litre capacity.

The clever divider system makes the vast drawer very versatile | Cosori

The 10 litres is spread across a vast single drawer but, cleverly, you can place a divider in and create a twin-drawer system.

This means you can't open each side individually, but there are controls for each side, so the divided chambers can be set to different heats or times. And all of this is controlled with a match-cook or sync function.

Or, if you'd rather, you can take the divider out, keep the two chambers matched up, and there's space inside for the biggest portion of chips you can imagine, or a whole chicken, or even a large joint of meat.

Like any air fryer, it'll cook food so much more quickly and efficiently than a conventional oven, and you can cook things with a minimal amount of oil. So it's an economic decision as well as a health decision to invest in one.

It comes with everything you need to start cooking, and the quick-start guide gives you some basic cooking times and temperatures | Cosori

Like some air fryers, the TwinFry Dual Blaze also has other functions beyond air frying, such as baking, roasting, drying, grilling and reheating.

It is, then, a very versatile machine, and that's a good thing, because it takes up a lot of space on the kitchen worktop.

It's one of the few complaints I have about it, actually, it's very large. It's fairly quiet in use, and the controls are easy to understand, but its size brings another issue - it's a cumbersome thing to wash up.

Happily, the drawer is dishwasher safe, but you'll need a fair bit of sink space to handwash it.

The drawer is very cumbersome when it's out, but thankfully it's dishwasher safe | Cosori

I did like the app it comes with though. It connects nice and quickly and there's plenty you can do with it, such as start and stop a cooking cycle, control the time and temperature, and even browse recipes.

That said, there aren't as many recipes as I'd have liked - which hopefully will be sorted in updates - and I soon resorted to using the controls on the main unit anyway, because I like to keep an eye on cooking.

Overall then the Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze is a massively competent and just generally massive air fryer. I've definitely tested machines that do a better job of cooking veg, but it did a great job of chips, roast potatoes and meats.

It's also quite pricey at £200 (if you can catch a deal on the Wilko website) but that's for the rose gold version I've been testing, and it's so much more interesting than the standard black and silver one, which costs roughly the same.

I'd say it's also worth checking out Ninja's Foodi FlexDrawer AF500UK, which has a similar capacity to the Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze and, if you can catch a special offer somewhere, is available for the same price.

There's no app support, though, and Ninjas tend to be a bit noisier than Cosoris. But that won't bother everyone.

If you regularly cook for a large family and, importantly, if you have space in the kitchen, Cosori's latest leviathan is a very decent addition to your cooking armoury.