Countdown to beauty: The 30 best UK Advent calendars of 2024 for every budget and style
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As the autumn transitions into winter, and Bonfire Night celebrations come and go, there’s only one thing on our minds - Christmas.
And although the Christmas countdown seems to start earlier every year, the traditional season of advent is when the excitement really ramps up - and we literally count down the days to Christmas Day.
And while there’s nothing wrong in buying a cheap advent calendar that dispenses a sweet treat every day in December, a spot of genuine personal indulgence to keep us looking and feeling our best throughout the challenging festive season.
In recent years the market for luxury advent calendars filled with beauty, fragrance, and wellbeing products has absolutely exploded. This year there are more than ever on sale, and the choice is absolutely bewildering.
Some are relatively affordable, some cost many hundreds of pounds, and some are genuine works of art. But in all cases, they offer incredible value for money. They give you a daily dose of luxury treatment, albeit in miniature, for a fraction of the price of the full-sized products.
For example, this year’s Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar contains £1,000-worth of products, but it costs a quarter of that amount: £250. And that’s not even the best value calendar we’ve found.
Here is our list of the 30 most popular beauty advent calendars in the UK for 2024, ranked by popularity, along with links to where you can buy them.
1. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar (£260, worth £1,205)
Reviews: High-end selection with great value; customers love the variety and luxury brands included.
2. Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar (£250, worth £1,000)
Reviews: Elegant packaging and well-curated items; however, some found the value a bit lower than expected.
3. John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar (£195, worth £933)
Reviews: Great mix of brands; customers appreciated the thoughtful selection.
4. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar (£170, worth £242)
Reviews: Fans loved the iconic makeup products; however, some felt it lacked a few new launches.
5. Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar (£265, worth £1,087)
Reviews: Luxurious presentation; customers rave about the high-end skincare items.
6. Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar (£199 worth £537)
Reviews: Fantastic value for skincare lovers; popular for its high-quality products.
7. Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar (£140 worth £295)
Reviews: Customers enjoy the fun makeup products; however, some noted repeated items from previous years.
8. Kiehl’s Beauty Advent Calendar (£118)
Reviews: Loved for its skincare staples; some customers wanted more variety.
9. Rituals Beauty Advent Calendar (£91 worth £166)
Reviews: Delightful scents and luxurious items; however, some wished for larger sizes.
10. M&S Beauty Advent Calendar (£50, worth £340)
Reviews: Amazing value; customers appreciate the mix of well-known brands.
11. No7 Beauty Advent Calendar (£60 worth £236)
Reviews: Customers love the skincare offerings; great for fans of the brand.
12. Jo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar (£360)
Reviews: Beautifully packaged and luxurious; perfect for fragrance lovers.
13. The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar (£195, worth £300) sold out
Reviews: Elegant products; many rave about the home fragrances included.
14. Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar (£85)
Reviews: Good variety of brands; however, some items felt repetitive from the monthly boxes.
15. ASOS Beauty Advent Calendar (£95)
Reviews: Popular for its trendy brands; great for younger audiences.
16. Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar (£155)
Reviews: Well-received for quality skincare; many enjoyed the travel sizes.
17. Next Beauty Advent Calendar (£90)
Reviews: Customers appreciate the balance of luxury and affordability.
18. Espa Beauty Advent Calendar (£175)
Reviews: Perfect for spa lovers; luxurious items that feel indulgent.
19. Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar (£160)
Reviews: Customers loved the high-quality makeup products; a favorite among fans of the brand.
20. Revolution Beauty Advent Calendar (£40)
Reviews: Great for budget shoppers; however, some found the quality inconsistent.
21. Susanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent Calendar (£335)
Reviews: High-quality natural products; loved by skincare enthusiasts.
22. Jo Loves Beauty Advent Calendar (£375)
Reviews: Fragrance lovers appreciate the unique scents; luxurious presentation.
23. Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar (£75)
Reviews: Customers enjoy the quality of skincare; good value for money.
24. The Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent Calendar (£120, worth £300)
Reviews: Loved for the variety of fragrances; many found it a great gift option.
25. Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar (£457)
Reviews: High-end luxury; appreciated by fragrance connoisseurs.
26. Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar (£88)
Reviews: Fun and quirky items; customers enjoy the aesthetic appeal.
27. Augustinus Bader Beauty Advent Calendar (£445)
Reviews: Renowned for skincare efficacy; many are thrilled with the results.
28. Boots Beauty Advent Calendar (£99)
Reviews: Good mix of brands; a solid choice for those who want variety at a lower price point.
