I’m a fashion writer these are my top dresses from the Nobody’s Child sale with up to 61% off | Nobody’s Child

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Forget January sales, this is the time of year when you will find the best deals on women’s wear - and we’ve found a discount code to make it all the sweeter

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s be honest—no one’s really shopping the January sales anymore. After Christmas, most people are too broke to splurge. What was once the ultimate time to grab fashion bargains has turned into a clearance event for outdated stock, often with limited sizes. Brands have caught on and are now spreading sales throughout the year, meaning you can actually find great deals on clothes in your size—without the January rush.

Nobody's Child is a London-based fashion brand that sells affordable, responsibly-made women’s clothing. Their mission is to create beautiful fashion at affordable prices that doesn't harm the planet. The brand has become known for its feminine, floral designs and celebrity fans including Fearne Cotton, Sienna Miller, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes.

I’ve searched Nobody’s Child’s website to find the prettiest dress with up to 61% off plus new customers can get an extra 15% off with the code HELLO15 at the checkout.

Blue Denim Embroidered Starlight Mini Dress £69 (was £120) 43% off | Nobody's Child

Blue Denim Embroidered Starlight Mini Dress £69 (was £120) 43% off -This dress blends two of the biggest fashion trends we saw at London Fashion Week denim and boho. The gorgeous min-dress features a delicate embroidered design which I love. Wear this dress with the Alohas Beige Suede Liberty Cowboy Boots £175 (£250) .

Black Floral Kimberly Midi Dress £39 (was £65) 40% off | Nobody's Child

Black Floral Kimberly Midi Dress £39 (was £65) 40% off - I love floral dresses but with a twist. This black mid-dress is stunning but to make it look edgier I’d style the dress with a faux-leather biker jacket draped over your shoulders and a pair of iconic Dr Martens patent boots .

Red Balloon Sleeve Loredana Mini Dress £50 (was £99) 49% off | Nobody's Child

Red Balloon Sleeve Loredana Mini Dress £50 (was £99) 49% off - Make a statement in this bold red dress with balloon sleeves. This dress would be perfect for a date-night or drinks with the girls. Go full monochrome with red heels and red clutch to really stand out.

Black Crew Neck Knitted Midi Jumper Dress £35 (was £89) 61% | Nobody's Child

Black Crew Neck Knitted Midi Jumper Dress £35 (was £89) 61% - We all need an easy throw on dress in our wardrobe. The black knitted midi-dress can be worn for work or the weekend. A staple item that can be dressed up or down when you just can't decide what to wear.

Denim Shirt Dress £47 (was £79) 41% | Nobody's Child

Denim Shirt Dress £47 (was £79) 41% - Another denim look for the new season but this time the shirt dress is giving 70’s vibes. The brand teamed this with the cowboy boots but but I’d style it with some simple sandals for a relaxed look and turn up the 70s vibes with a suede brown fringed crossbody bag .

Draped Off Shoulder Katty Midi Dress £49 (was £110) 55% off | Nobody's Child

Draped Off Shoulder Katty Midi Dress £49 (was £110) 55% off - This has to be the perfect dress for a wedding or Christening. The draped off-the-shoulder design will look flattering and the midi-length gives it an elevated look. Style with pointed-toe nude court shoes and gold jewellery to complete your luxe look. Available in green or red.

You can shop the full range of womenswear from Nobody’s Child here and don’t forget new customers can save even more with an extra 15% off using code HELLO15 at the checkout.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now