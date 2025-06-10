Will you sail away into the suinset if you win Euromillions tonight? | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Wowcher EuroMillions deal offering 500 National Lottery lines for £9 is trending fast as tonight’s £208 million jackpot draw becomes one of the UK’s biggest ever.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EuroMillions jackpot hits £208 million in tonight’s draw, and a Wowcher deal offering 500 National Lottery syndicate lines for just £9 is now trending fast across the UK. It’s one of the top searches linked to the EuroMillions right now – and it could be your last chance to get in.

For £9 (plus a small admin fee), you’ll receive 500 EuroMillions entries and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets – a 74 percent saving on the usual £35 price. With over 94,000 people already signed up, this Wowcher offer is going viral ahead of the biggest draw of the year.

You can still get the full deal now by heading to Wowcher here:

All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed through the You Play We Play syndicate. That means you’re not betting on the outcome – you’re in the draw for real, and your money still goes to UK good causes.

The deal includes 500 entries into tonight’s EuroMillions draw and 500 Millionaire Maker raffle numbers. If the syndicate wins, prizes are split between all members. With draws happening twice a week, you’re getting multiple chances to hit big – but tonight’s draw is the one grabbing headlines.

With Wowcher’s EuroMillions syndicate deal topping search trends and the £208 million jackpot up for grabs, tonight’s draw is one of the most anticipated in UK lottery history.

Butlin’s just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlin’s has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to book your Butlins break and let the little ones loose 🌈