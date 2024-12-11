Huge 60% saving on this top-spec pair of Beats headphones - if you're quick

The Beats Studio3 headphones | Amazon

Fancy a £350 pair of headphones for less than £150? Now’s your chance

If you want the absolute best in audio quality from your over-ear headphones, you need to spend a bit. Anything over £300 tends to put you in the top tier, and that gives you some seriously clever tech, and some amazing quality.

Spend less than £150 and you're normally getting a fairly decent set of cans, but you won't get the latest features, and you won't be getting flagship devices from big brands.

However, this deal we've spotted on Amazon gives you a true flagship headset for just £139.99. It's a limited-time deal on the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, and it's a 60% saving.

Normally they cost £349.95, but if you can catch the deal they're better than half price.

The Beats Studio3 headphones come with an Apple W1 Headphone Chip, and the best Bluetooth technology on the market - so the processing power and connectivity are about as good as it gets.

In terms of sound quality, it has adaptive noise cancelling, of course, and the audio output is calibrated in real-time, to ensure every track you listen to is optimised.

The battery is said to give you up to 22 hours of playback and, impressively, you can add a further three hours in just 10 minutes thanks to a fast-charging technology.

There are three colours available, including the subtle matte black, the not-so-subtle white, and a very distinctive grey.

We don't know how long the deal will last, and according to Amazon they're selling very quickly, so jump on this offer before it disappears.