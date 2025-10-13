Joseph Parker swears by this special spoonful every time he gets in the ring | Manuka Doctor

From headgear to honey, Joseph Parker reveals the essentials that keep him in peak fighting form

World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Joseph Parker is gearing up for his massive showdown against Fabio Wardley at the O2 next weekend, and he’s revealed the five essentials that fuel his training sessions.

Currently riding a six-fight winning streak, Parker insists that preparation is as much about strategy as it is about energy, and there’s one sweet secret in his routine: Manuka honey.

“Five things I can’t live without when sparring. Number one, head gear you’ve got to protect your head at all times. Number two, gloves, you don’t want to be punching anyone with your fist. Gloves are important.

The World Heavyweight Boxing Champion is currently training for a huge fight this month | Manuka Doctor

“Number three, mouth guard. The mouth guard is to protect your mouth so it’s not punched and bleeding.

“Number four, honey, I need that for ‘The Theory of Perception’. And number five is heart, you need heart to keep pushing through when times are tough.”

But what exactly is ‘The Theory of Perception’? Parker’s trainer and nutritionist, the renowned George Lockhart, explains: “Manuka honey’s sweet taste tricks the brain into thinking you have more carbohydrates than you do for energy.”

For Parker, a spoonful of Manuka just before or during training isn’t a luxury—it’s a tool.

Manuka Doctor honey provides slow-release energy | Manuka Doctor

“Manuka honey is the only hit I need. Consuming a spoonful immediately before and during exercise makes me train harder, maximises my recovery, and most importantly prepares me for competition,” he adds.

