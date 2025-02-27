London Fashion Week: New season trends fashionistas are buying now for Spring/Summer 2025 | M&S/Urban Outfitters

As London Fashion Week A/W 25 comes to a close I take a look back at the stand-out trends to look out for next season.

The fashion elite are always one step ahead, with the spring/summer 2025 shows debuting way back in September. If you want to stay ahead of the style game, now’s the time to shop these key trends—so you can step into next season as a trend-setter, not a follower.

Double Denim - Marques' Almeida featured all-denim looks, often in darker shades. Denim is definitely not a trend but a head-to-toe outfit and sometimes layers of denim pieces will be something we see more of this season.

Power pastels - Stylist Amy Verity paired a Burberry trench with an oversized pastel pink bag. It’s not just about pretty pastel colours this season. The power pastel trend is all about making a bold statement - it could be the end of quiet luxury as we move into a new era of loud luxury.

The resurgence of Boho chic - Luxury brand Temperley London prominently showcased flowing silhouettes, floral prints and lace details. Thanks to Sienna Miller making a fashion comeback with the new M&S range we have started to see a rise in boho style. This summer get ready to go full on noughties with floral dresses, gypsy skirts and off the shoulder tops - don’t worry disc belts are staying in the past.

