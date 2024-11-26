Ninja's popular knife block is back at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Back at its lowest-ever price, the Ninja knife block could be another popular bargain during Black Friday | Amazon

The product that surprised us all by topping the Prime Day sales charts is back on offer - and it could be the last time for a long while

It doesn't seem that long since the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days were whipping us up into a buying frenzy in early October, and as consumer writers we like to look at buying trends to see what's proving popular in the sales.

We were quite surprised to see this Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block topping the charts, because we genuinely expected it to be an air fryer, or perhaps an Amazon Fire TV Stick, or something like that.

But buyers were absolutely clamouring for this knife block, which comes with five high-quality kitchen knives, and an integrated sharpener.

It usually costs £169.99, but using Amazon price tracking software, we can see that it's dipped down to £109.99 on a handful of occasions.

The first time in the last three years or so was during last year's Black Friday deals, and it dropped again for a while in April this year, before hitting £109.99 once again during the Big Deal Days, when it became one of the most sought-after items on the Amazon platform.

It's hardly a surprise, then, to see it back down to that magic price again for this year's Black Friday season, with the 35% saving back on the listing. And we expect sales to be brisk.

So if you fancy getting your hands on the moderately expensive knife set the whole country seems to want in their kitchens, now is the time to buy it cheap. There might not be another chance for many months.