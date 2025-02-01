Three pre-mixed cocktails from Amazon to impress (or save) your Valentine's night

Pre-mixed cocktails bring sophisticated luxury into your home without the hassle | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Pre-mixed cocktails have come a long way in recent years, and we’ve scoured Amazon to find three of the best to bring some sophistication to your Valentine’s night in.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ah, Valentine’s Night. A time for romance, candlelit dinners, and if we're honest, a fair bit of pressure.

You could spend the evening playing bartender, wrestling with sticky cocktail shakers and misjudging how much vermouth is too much. Or, you could do the smart thing and let the experts handle it. Enter the glorious world of pre-mixed cocktails - bar-quality drinks, no faff required.

We’ve scoured Amazon for the best of the best, and here are three stellar options to guarantee your Valentine's evening goes down as smoothly as an Espresso Martini.

NIO Cocktails

Perfect for: Impressing your date with ‘effortless’ sophistication.

NIO pre-made cocktails come in handy letterbox-friendlyt pouches | NIO

If your idea of mixology is pouring wine into a glass, then NIO Cocktails is your best friend. This slick little box comes with five expertly crafted classics: Margarita, Gin Sour, Tommy’s Margarita, Cosmopolitan, and Vodka Sour. Just shake, tear, and pour over ice—boom, you’re now a world-class bartender (or at least, your date might think so).

Created by Patrick Pistolesi, the mastermind behind one of the world’s top cocktail bars, these drinks pack serious credentials. Plus, they come in neat little letterbox-friendly packets, which means no bulky bottles cluttering up your kitchen. And if you’re the type who likes to casually drop sustainability into conversation (smooth), NIO is working to be carbon neutral—so you can sip smugly.

Get it for: £32.30 (or less if you catch a deal). A small price to pay for an evening of ‘homemade’ mixology magic. Buy on Amazon

MOTH cocktails

Perfect for: Those who like their romance with a bit of a kick.

MOTH cocktails come in recyclable cans - but you're allowed to use a glass if you want | MOTH

For those who prefer their drinks strong and their Valentine’s plans spontaneous, MOTH (Mix of Total Happiness) is a no-brainer. This set of 24 bar-strength cans comes with three classics: the Espresso Martini (for when you need a little pick-me-up), the Mojito (for when you want to feel like you’re in the Caribbean and not in your flat), and the Margarita (because tequila = instant fun).

At 14.9% ABV for the Martinis and Margaritas, these aren't the watered-down cocktails you'd find at a dodgy happy hour. They're proper, full-strength, ‘wow, that went down quickly’ kind of drinks. Plus, the brand prides itself on using quality craft spirits with zero pointless plastic packaging—so you can be eco-conscious while slightly tipsy.

Get it for: £74.00 for 24 cans—because one is never enough. Buy on Amazon

SERVED Cocktails.

Perfect for: Keeping it light, fun, and slightly tropical.

SERVED Cocktails are a lighter offering in the pre-made drinks market | SERVED

If Valentine’s Night calls for something fruity, refreshing, and not-too-serious, SERVED Cocktails delivers. This pack includes a mix of Mojitos, Piña Coladas, Passion Fruit Martinis, and Margaritas—all made with double measures of premium spirits and real, upcycled fruit (because nothing says romance like reducing food waste).

At 8% ABV, these are slightly lighter than the MOTH range but still pack enough punch to keep the conversation flowing. Plus, their naturally sourced ingredients mean no weird artificial aftertaste—just bar-quality goodness straight from the can.

Get it for: £20.20 for eight cans. Because variety is the spice of life. Buy on Amazon

So, whether you’re aiming for suave and sophisticated, full-throttle boozy, or light and breezy, there’s a pre-mixed cocktail option for you. The best part? No measuring, no shaking, and definitely no mid-date disasters involving a blender. Just pop, pour, and enjoy the night—no bar skills required.