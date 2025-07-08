Shark's Stratos series is the pinnacle of the brand's technology | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed the price of the £400 Shark Stratos IZ402UKTSB cordless vacuum to just £229.99 in its Prime Day event.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shark vacuums are known for their market-leading performance, and incredible innovations. When it comes to lifting pet hair, it really doesn't get any better, and if you want something easy to use, reliable, well made, and cutting edge, it's the go-to brand.

They are, however, a tad expensive. Which is why whenever a good deal lands, we're always ready to shout about it. And it's Prime Day this week, until the end of Friday.

Among the many deals on Shark vacuums, this incredible saving on a top-spec Stratos cordless stick vacuum has really leapt out.

Flexology tech comes as standard with the Stratos range | Amazon

If you're quick, and buy one before the end of Friday, you'll get the £400 IZ402UKTSB for a record-low price of £229.99 - that's a saving of 42%.

The Stratos series is Shark's cleverest cordless tech, hence the eye-watering price, and it blends performance with convenience perfectly.

Cordless vacuums have become a really viable alternative to the standard corded upright machines in the last few years, because they now have power to match, and battery capacity that makes it possible to clean a whole house at least once between charges.

You can even use it as a compact handheld vacuum | Amazon

This high-end Stratos also has the anti hair-wrap technology, along with the CleanSense system which ramps up the power when it's needed.

It's such a bargain at £229.99, and a great way to induct yourself into the Shark ecosystem.

If you can catch the deal that is. You have until the end of Friday...

Olaplex Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector jumbo bottle slashed to £37.66 in rare Prime Day deal £ 37.66 Buy now Buy now If your hair is feeling fried, brittle, or just lifeless, this is the Prime Day deal you need. The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml is down to just £37.66 — that’s 33% off the usual £56 price. With salon-sized value and its cult-favourite bond-repairing formula, this treatment actually fixes damage rather than just hiding it. Don’t miss your chance to stock up on this rarely-discounted hero product. Shop the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml on Amazon now for £37.66

Shark Save 42% on the Shark Stratos cordless stick vacuum this Prime Day £ 229.99 Buy now Buy now Shark vacuums are known for power, reliability and pet-hair-busting performance — but they don’t come cheap. That’s why this Prime Day deal on the Stratos IZ402UKTSB is unmissable. Usually £400, it’s now just £229.99. With Flexology, anti hair-wrap and CleanSense tech, it’s a powerful cordless that easily converts to handheld. But hurry — this 42% saving ends Friday. Buy the Shark Stratos cordless stick vacuum for £229.99 on Amazon before Friday