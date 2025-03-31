Yui Mok/PA Wire

UK broadband bills are rising by up to 7.5% this April. See which providers are increasing prices – and how to save.

Spring is here and that means the annual broadband price hike is kicking in and that means you will be paying more for your broadband from today.

Major broadband providers have announced price increases between 6% and 7.5% and customers will find bills increase from April.

Sky is increasing broadband and TV prices by 6.2% from 1 April for anybody who is mid-contract. BT is increasing prices by 6.4% from 31 March 2025. Virgin Media is increasing bills by 7.5% on 1 April, or £3.50 for anybody who signed a contract from January 2025 onwards.

Meanwhile EE broadband users will see a price increase of 6.4% from 31 March, according to the provider.

The price increases are legal and will be part of your broadband T&Cs but they are above inflation and will cost users as much as £80 extra on broadband over the course of a year.

If you are in contract with Sky, BT or Virgin Media there is not much you can do to avoid the extra charges. You can potentially renegotiate your contract by signing up for a longer period at a lower rate but that will mean you are likely to be hit with price increases each year for the remainder of your contract.

You can check your current contract status and renegotiate your Sky broadband here, your Virgin Media here and your BT broadband here.

The best broadband deals in the UK

The best option is to wait until your broadband contract is up - usually 18-24 months after you first signed the contract - and move to a cheaper provider by making use of deals.

There are some good deals available. Sky is offering its Fibre 100 broadband for just £27 a month and for an extra £1 a month you can boost speeds from 100mb per second to 150mb per second. Full Fibre 300, which offers 300mb per second of data, is just £30 at Sky for a 24-month contract.

Better deals can often be found at lesser known broadband providers. If your contract is up with one of the big names you might want to choose Plusnet, which has excellent customer ratings and is offering fibre broadband for £25.99 and promises no price rises until 2026. Plusnet is recommended by Which? as one of the best providers and selected plans include reward cards up to the value of £100.

Other broadband providers to check include Hyperoptic, a small provider which claims to be the UK’s fastest. It does not provide broadband to every area but you can check your postcode here. Prices start from as little as £25 for Fibre 150 broadband.

TalkTalk is another option. It uses the BT Openreach network but can sometimes offer equally fast speeds at lower prices. The best value deal is the Full Fibre 150 deal priced at £29 per month and comes with an Amazon eero 6 router with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 included.