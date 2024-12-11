Alleviate back pain over the festive season and beyond with posture support vests | Percko

Up to 80% of the UK population will experience back pain at some point in their lives according to the NHS - and if you’re suffering from a bad back in the run up to Christmas, Percko’s back-support vests might give you some much-needed relief before the festive season gets into full swing.

With Christmas being a busy time of year, you’ll want to get through it with ease, and Percko’s range of posture vests are designed to alleviate back pain while helping you to get moving and stand taller without discomfort.

The brand has thousands of five-star reviews on Trustpilot, and the vests have been life-changing for some, with one buyer saying: “I honestly thought that this would be a con so I only bought one to see what it was like - MIRACLE simple as that. What back pain? This item has given me my life back after 20 years of constant pain.”

Another satisfied customer added: “Only been wearing for a short time but like to say the top is comfortable to wear like a second skin. I feel the benefit of straightening my posture. The wife has noticed I stand straighter, taller shoulders back.”

The vests are made to be invisible under clothes with breathable fabric for ultimate comfort, and there are three types to choose from depending on your needs.

The Everyday Vest (£99) does what it says on the tin - you can wear it under your clothes and go about your usual routine without anyone knowing you’re wearing it. You can buy a men or women’s version in black or nude.

There’s also the At-Home Jacket (£99) goes over your clothes and is perfect for tasks around the house such as DIY, cleaning or gardening when you need a bit of extra support.

And the Sports T-shirt (£99) is designed as a compression top which can help you get back to exercising if you’re suffering from back pain - and this comes in a choice of blue or black.

These posture vests can also make great gifts for difficult-to-buy-for relatives, and one customer said: “Bought one for my father, he really feels the difference and bought a couple of vests afterwards. He wears it every day now.”

Another said: “I love my Percko! A friend of mine bought it for me as a birthday present. It was initially more as a joke first (getting older = back problems), but I use it every week now! I guess I do get older :) I then reached out to Percko to find out the right size for my boyfriend. Percko has been super helpful and very fast at answering my questions. Highly recommended!”

For a limited time, Percko is offering £15 off one top - so you’d pay £84. And it also has a deal for £50 off two tops - so you’ll pay £148 for two, or £74 a top.

All you need to do is add the code GIFT15 or GIFT50 at checkout before 18/12/2024.

You can find out more, and to buy your Percko with the discount code, here.