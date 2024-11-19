Feel collagen has thousands of five-star reviews | Feel

If you’re on the lookout for the next big thing to keep your skin glowing and wrinkle-free, this vegan collagen supplement has proved a big hit with shoppers - and beauty fans have given glowing reviews on how they’re seeing quick results and love the flavours. It’s 20% off for a limited time, so it’s a great time to try it for yourself.

Feel’s Pro Collagen powder has thousands of five-star reviews from happy customers and over 200 endorsements from professional nutritionists and dieticians. It’s designed to boost your hair, skin, and nails, and the best part? It’s easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

Just mix the powder with water, and voilà—you’ve got a refreshing drink in fruity flavours including peach, pineapple or the new watermelon edition.

Fans rave about the results, claiming it’s helped them smooth wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and even strengthen their hair and nails.

Here are some of the reviews of Feel Pro Collagen in just the last week.

‘Noticed the difference’

One shopper said: “Tastes good and really works. I dissolve mine in a small water bottle each morning. My skin is definitely brighter and my eyelashes seem much longer too!”

This beauty fan noticed quick results, and said: “Love the taste of these drinks and have noticed the difference in my hair and nails after two weeks already. Will be carrying on with these.”

You can buy a monthly pack of Feel Pro Collagen | Feel

And another claimed: “I'm currently six weeks in and I've already noticed a big difference in my hair and nails, my fine lines around my eyes are starting to be less noticeable too.”

One recent customer said: “A great flavour, was a bit wary, but needn’t have been. I have been taking it for about 6 months and do feel as if my face is a bit plumper. I’m 56, and I wasn’t expecting a facelift, but do feel the lines between my eyebrows have improved. It’s a competitive price and I combine it with menopause, which has been a game changer for my night sweats, and all-natural! My only complaint is that I never discovered it sooner!”

Feel said its research shows the Pro-Collagen supplements reduce fine lines and wrinkles by 22.4% in just 28 days, and doubles collagen production within two days. And it found that 80% of users in the trials reported significant improvements in skin elasticity, hydration, and suppleness.

‘Tastes like a fruity cocktail’

As well as the results, fans of the product were happy with the taste of the drink, saying it was an easy way to boost their collagen.

Feel Pro Collagen has great reviews | Feel

One reviewer said: “I have been drinking Feel collagen now for 3 months. I changed to the pineapple and prefer the flavour over the peach! It's a refreshing drink & addition to my skincare routine, my skin always looks plump & fresh & I'm fully converted! Great to find a plant-based collagen that's much better & more beneficial for you! Thank you.”

Another said: “This is really good! It’s the second brand of powder I’ve tried and I think powder is the best form of collagen I’ve tried. Tastes like a fruity cocktail, I never complain about having to do it!”

If you want to try the popular supplement, you can buy a month’s supply of Pro-Collagen Watermelon (30 sachets) for £64.95 as a one-off or on a monthly subscription for £49.95 a month - and if you use the code GOODSKIN you can save 20%.