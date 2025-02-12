Check which features each VPN provider offers - and consider carefully what's most important to you | NationalWorld

With new internet safety laws raising fresh privacy concerns, we break down what VPNs really do, who they’re for, and how to choose the right one for your needs.

Are you bombarded by so many marketing messages telling you to buy a VPN that you’re starting to wonder if they know something you don’t?

You’re not imagining it — VPNs are being pushed harder than ever, and with new online safety laws in force, the idea of keeping your browsing private is suddenly feeling a lot more urgent.

Every podcast seems to be sponsored by a VPN company. Every other YouTube ad is selling one. But am I the only person who still doesn’t really know exactly what they do — or whether I even need one?

I hear constant warnings about protecting your data on public Wi-Fi, shielding yourself from tracking, and keeping your internet activity to yourself. But how much of that really matters to the average person? I decided to find out.

In this article I’ll try to answer all the most basic questions, starting with what VPNs actually do, how they’re used, and the different features to look for when assessing which VPN service to go with - that’s assuming you decide you need a VPN at all, of course.

If you do decide to explore further, we’ve also listed some of the most well-known providers and some of their current deals, such as trial periods.

What is a VPN?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that protects your internet connection by encrypting your data and hiding your online activity. Essentially, it creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet, keeping your browsing private and safe from prying eyes, whether that's hackers, advertisers, or even your internet provider.

Do I need a VPN?

If you use the internet for everyday tasks like online banking, shopping, or streaming TV, a VPN can add an extra layer of protection against cyber threats. Public Wi-Fi in cafes, airports, and hotels is particularly vulnerable to hackers, so a VPN helps keep your personal data secure when you're out and about.

If you travel frequently, a VPN ensures you can still access UK-based services like BBC iPlayer or online banking without being blocked.

It can also help prevent websites from tracking your online activity and adjusting prices on things like flights or insurance based on your browsing habits. For more on this, read Why big companies don’t want you to use a VPN

With online scams and data breaches on the rise, a VPN is an easy way to protect yourself and your household’s digital life.

How does a VPN work across multiple devices?

Most VPN providers let you install their software on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even smart TVs. Some even offer apps for Amazon Fire Stick or direct installation on a router, protecting all devices connected to your home network.

When choosing a VPN, check how many devices can be connected at the same time. Most providers allow 5-10 simultaneous connections, so you can cover all your household gadgets under one account.

What to look for in VPN pricing models

VPN pricing varies, and it’s worth understanding the options before committing:

Monthly vs Annual Plans – Monthly plans tend to be more expensive, but they offer flexibility if you only need a VPN occasionally. Annual or multi-year plans are cheaper overall but require an upfront payment.

Free VPNs vs Paid VPNs – Free VPNs exist, but they often come with limitations such as slow speeds, data caps, or even security risks. Paid VPNs provide faster speeds, better security, and no restrictions on data usage.

Money-Back Guarantee – Many VPNs offer a 30-day refund policy, allowing you to try before fully committing.

Key features to look for in a VPN provider

Not all VPNs are created equal. Here are the features that matter most:

Strong encryption and no-logs policy – Choose a VPN with military-grade encryption and a no-logs policy, meaning it doesn’t store records of your activity.

Fast speeds – some VPNs can slow down your internet. Look for one with optimised servers to ensure smooth streaming and browsing.

Large server network – A good VPN should have servers in multiple countries so you can easily switch locations.

Streaming & torrenting support – If you want to unblock streaming services or download files safely, pick a VPN known for working with services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Ease of use – Look for a VPN with a simple interface and apps for all your devices.

Customer support – 24/7 customer support via live chat or email is a plus, especially for troubleshooting.

Is using a VPN for streaming legal?

Using a VPN to access streaming services is generally legal in most countries, including the UK. However, streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer have terms of service that prohibit the use of VPNs to bypass geo-restrictions.

While this might lead to service interruptions or account restrictions, it is not illegal for individuals to use a VPN for privacy and security purposes. It’s always best to check the terms of your streaming provider and use a reputable VPN service that offers reliable connections.

VPN providers

There are multiple companies offering VPN services - which is the right one for you? | NationalWorld

1. FastestVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.8/5

Customers say: Users praise FastestVPN for its unbeatable value, particularly the lifetime subscription deal. Many find it ideal for budget-conscious users, highlighting its ad-blocking and malware protection features. However, some mention that its server network is smaller compared to bigger names, which may limit connection options.

Current pricing and offers: FastestVPN offers a lifetime plan for £29.50.

2. ExpressVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.6/5

Customers say: Customers love ExpressVPN’s speed and reliability, especially for streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Many find it easy to set up and appreciate its strong privacy protections. The biggest drawback mentioned is its price, which is higher than competitors, though some feel the performance justifies the cost.

Current pricing and offers: ExpressVPN offers a two-year plan for £4.04 per month, with an additional four months free.

3. CyberGhost VPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.5/5

Customers say: CyberGhost users appreciate its beginner-friendly interface and strong streaming support. Many like the 45-day money-back guarantee, giving them plenty of time to test the service. Some users note occasional connection drops, but overall, it’s seen as a reliable choice for privacy and accessibility.

Current pricing and offers: CyberGhost offers a two-year plan for £1.92 per month, which includes an 84% discount and four additional months free.

Website: Visit CyberGhost VPN

4. NordVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.4/5 ⭐

Customers say: NordVPN is praised for its strong security features, fast speeds, and reliable connections. Users love its Double VPN feature for extra protection. However, some report occasional issues with streaming service compatibility and wish customer support was a bit more responsive.

Current pricing and offers: NordVPN offers a two-year plan at £2.59 per month, which is a 71% discount.

5. Surfshark – Trustpilot Score: 4.3/5

Customers say: Surfshark’s unlimited device connections stand out as a major selling point, especially for families. Customers love the affordability and ease of use, but some report occasional slow speeds on certain servers. Many consider it one of the best budget-friendly VPNs available.

Current pricing and offers: Surfshark offers a two-year plan for £1.69 per month, with an additional three months free.

6. ProtonVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.2/5

Customers say: ProtonVPN is praised for its strong privacy policies and free tier, making it a great entry-level VPN for those hesitant to pay upfront. Users appreciate its transparency and open-source software. However, the limited server network and occasional speed issues are mentioned as drawbacks.

Current pricing and offers: ProtonVPN offers a two-year plan starting at £3.59 per month.

7. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Trustpilot Score: 4.0/5

Customers say: PIA’s vast server network and strong security settings are well-regarded, and users appreciate its unlimited device connections. Some, however, feel that it hasn’t evolved as quickly as competitors, and wish it had undergone a third-party security audit for extra reassurance.

Current pricing and offers: PIA offers a three-year + three-month plan for £1.67 per month, totalling £54 for the entire period.

8. GooseVPN – Trustpilot Score: 3.9/5

Customers say: Users like GooseVPN for its simplicity and unlimited device connections. It’s often recommended for beginners. However, customers mention that its smaller server network and occasional slow speeds prevent it from competing with the top-tier VPNs.

Current pricing and offers: GooseVPN offers a monthly plan at £11.50, with discounts available for longer-term subscriptions.

Each of these providers offers unique features and pricing structures. Consider your specific needs, such as the number of devices, desired server locations, and budget, to choose the best VPN service for you.

Final thoughts: Is a VPN worth it?

If you value privacy, security, and unrestricted access to content, a VPN could be a worthwhile investment. With many affordable options available, it’s easier than ever to stay safe online, whether at home or on the go. Just make sure to choose a reputable provider that fits your needs and budget.

By following this guide, you’ll be able to make an informed decision and find a VPN service that works for you.