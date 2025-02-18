The iPhone 16 | Apple

The new budget iPhone SE is set to be revealed this week by Apple

Apple is set to launch a new, affordable iPhone that could be a major upgrade for those who do not want to pay a premium for the latest model.

The new phone could cost as little as £15 a month and comes with a new design and some of the high-end technology included in full price iPhone 16 models - and it is expected to arrive on Wednesday 19 February.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 and range-topping iPhone 16 Pro Max late last year with prices for monthly contracts starting from £26 for the new phones. The Pro Max at the top of the range costs up to £1,200 or £37 a month on the cheapest contract.

The new iPhone SE, which is expected to be available to order this week, could cost as little as £14 a month based on previous generation prices.

Apple usually launches its cheapest phone later in the year but industry rumours suggest the new SE will arrive as early as this week. Apple will not launch it via a dedicated event but it will launch online at the Apple store.

It will be the fourth generation of the Apple iPhone SE. The phone is usually based on a previous generation model but the new one will have an updated design to move it more in line with the newest iPhone launches.

It could also have access to Apple Intelligence, the AI system that was added to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max phones in December last year.

Fans of the cheapest iPhone on the market will also get faster processing than the current SE model, plus a higher quality screen with rumours of OLED technology being added to the 2025 phone.

It means Apple shoppers will have a wide range of iPhones to choose from. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the newest and most technology-packed of the range. However, previous generation iPhone 15 phones are now significantly cheaper at £21 a month.

The new iPhone SE will be the cheapest option when it arrives and prices will be announced this week.