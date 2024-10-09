The Amazon Sonos soundbar deal that has ‘stunned’ Netflix fans

The Sonos Ray is now only £149 | Sonos

The best soundbar deal in the Amazon Prime sale is a brilliant discount on a Sonos speaker

Sonos soundbars are some of the best-sellers on the market and the premium brand is one of the best around.

A deal for a Sonos Ray Soundbar has impressed shoppers in the Amazon Big Day Deals sale after the retailer cut the price from £279 to just £149 and the price has been matched on the official Sonos site. The bargain deal has ‘stunned’ shoppers who have praised the soundbar for its sound quality and low price, helping them transform their TV viewing.

The Sonos Ray Soundbar says it delivers ‘Blockbuster’ sound for television and enhances the experience of watching Netflix and other streaming services by providing an immersive soundscape that fills a room without the need for surround sound.

Ideal for gaming, music streaming and films, the Sonos Ray also connects directly to an app or Apple Airplay.

TV fans who watch the latest Netflix and streaming releases can use the Soundbar to improve sound quality and hear voices that may be too low on a standard TV.

Reviewer Peter Bell said: “I bought this to complement a relatively cheap 43" TV I installed in one of our main living areas, as an addition to our main TV setup elsewhere (that one with Sonos Arc).

“I was quite stunned at the depth and volume this little box produces. Sure, the surround presence isn't really there, it's more of a wide soundstage, but for the price and size, it really packs a punch.”

Another reviewer added: “Great budget sound bar, fits perfectly in my shelf and the fact everything is forward facing makes it better and directs the sound directly to the sofa. Perfect for movies and gaming as well as music in the background when we have company.”

The Sonos Ray Soundbar has a number of five star reviews on the site, with the only complaints addressing a slightly difficult setup.

Amazon Big Deal Day, often referred to as Prime Day in October, is one of the brand’s biggest sales events. It lasts until midnight on Wednesday 9 October and includes big discounts on thousands of items including Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV sets, mobile phones, games consoles and controllers, and sound systems.

