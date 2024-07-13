This week's best bargain breaks: With deals for Majorca, Malta and the Maldives

Escape to the Maldives | Moosa Haleem/Unsplash

According to holiday booking site lastminute.com, seven in 10 are booking their next escape whilst they should be hard at work, with a spike in bookings happening during the 9 to 5 window.

If you’re sitting at your desk dreaming of sandy beaches and piña coladas, have a look at some great holiday deals on offer this week.

If you’re seeking some summer sun, try this four-night Majorca break - staying at Whala!Isabela from July 20 to 24 for £449pp. It’s got a pool and is just a stone’s throw from Santa Ponça beach. Flights for this deal are from London Luton - so pack your sunhat and get ready to relax.

Or fly to marvellous Malta, staying at the Noru Hotel from August 4 to 8 from £477pp. You can enjoy all the culture and historical sites Malta has to offer, and spend some time by the rooftop pool, or in the hotel spa. This deal includes breakfast, with flights from London Gatwick.

If your heart’s set on a long haul holiday, you can head to the Maldives for seven nights, with a stay at the four-star Ari Grand Hotel & Spa from October 12 to 20. This hotel has a private beach, spa and outdoor pool, with bicycles to rent to explore this historical region. If this sounds up your street, this deal starts at £1,169pp, is full board, with flights from London Heathrow.

If you’re looking for a getaway for under £200pp, try this city break in Prague. You can bag a three-night stay at the four-star Post 120 Suites for £159pp, visiting from August 4 to 7. This includes flights from London Luton and includes the room only, so you’ll have to venture out to find what culinary treats the Czech capital has to offer.

Or fly to Paris just before the Olympics start, with a deal for four-star Hotel The Playce by Happyculture for £189pp, from July 22 to 24. Take in the culture and enjoy watching the French capital get ready to be on the world stage. This deal includes flights from London Gatwick and again is room only, so you’ll have to source your croissants from the local boulangerie.

And finally, if a UK break is more your thing, Parkdean Resorts has extended its ‘save up £200' deal until Wednesday, July 17, with breaks in Cornwall and Camber Sands, alongside dozens of other UK locations.