This week's best bargain breaks and holidays - from the Balearics to Florida

The Vibra Blanc Cottage, Menorca | TUI

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re looking to kick off the summer in style, book a July break that doesn’t break the bank. We’ve found deals for the Balearics, Florida and more - so grab your passport, pack your bags and get ready to relax.

If you fancy jetting off to the Balearic Islands this summer, TUI is offering 47% per cent off a beachfront stay in Menorca. The Vibra Blanc Cottage is just a few minutes’ walk from some great bars and restaurants, and it boasts a kids pool and family pool, plus it’s right by a sandy cove. You can book a self-catered, seven-night stay from £559pp, with flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on July 15.

The kids' pool at Vibra Blanc Cottage, Menorca | TUI

If it’s all inclusive you’re after, try this seven-night stay in Majorca from 31% off. The TUI Suneo Platja D'Or Hotel is close to the sandy beach and you can enjoy the big pool surrounded by sun loungers with drinks on tap from the bar. Prices are from £712pp with flights departing from Glasgow Airport on July 21.

From the Balearics to the Canary Islands, First Choice has a 50% off deal on a week’s stay in Tenerife. Book The Casablanca Apartments with black-sand beaches just a 20 minute walk away, and Tenerife's Botanical Gardens close by. Prices are from £334 per person for a studio room on a self catering basis for seven nights, flights departing from Bournemouth on July 5.

Poolside in Florida | First Choice

Or book the trip of a lifetime with 55% off a Florida break. The Coco Key Hotel and Waterpark is perfect for those who want to relax by the pool but also have the Universal Resorts only a 10 minute drive away. Prices from £646pp for seven nights, with flights departing from Birmingham on July 11.

Plan ahead with Thomas Cook to get great deals on the Algarve in Portugal. You could book Paraiso Albufeira for seven nights from February 3 2025, and with indoor and outdoor pools, kids clubs and just a 15-minute walk to the beach, this is the perfect opportunity to get your family some winter sun. For a self-catering holiday with flights from London Stansted, you’re looking at £208pp.

Enjoy the beached in The Algarve, Portugal | Visit Algarve