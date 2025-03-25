Ninja's products often get discounts - but these are the best we've seen in a while | Ninja

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve rounded up the three strongest Ninja deals and double-checked each one using CamelCamelCamel to see how the current prices stack up historically.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were hoping to see some hefty discounts on Ninja products in the Amazon Spring Sale, and we weren't disappointed.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days has begun today, and it lasts until the end of March, and Ninja was one of the brands we were hoping would be included from the outset, because Amazon sales are such a great opportunity to buy into it.

Whether it's a new air fryer you're after, one of the legendary "StaySharp" knife blocks, or whether you just fancied some new cookware, there's likely to be something for you in the sale.

Here's a small round-up of the highlights, with the prices checked against the online tracking system CamelCamelCamel to ensure they’re bona fide deals.

1. Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer

The Ninja AF400UK is one of the most popular air fryers in Britain | Amazon

The Ninja AF400UK is one of the best-selling premium air fryers in the world, and they adorn the homes of the rich and famous, just as commonly as they can be seen in suburbia.

It's just such a timeless and clever design. Dual drawers, digital controls, and a powerful frying system that cooks portions in no time at all.

The recommended retail price is £239.99 and that's what we saw the black and copper version at yesterday, but today it's down to £179.99.

2. Ninja StaySharp Knife Sets

Ninja's knife sets sell incredibly well whenever there's a sale on | Amazon

These brilliant knife sets often become the biggest sellers when Amazon has a sale on. And we've seen some amazing deals in the Spring Deal Days so far.

The biggest discount is on this set of six steak knives - usually £89.99, they're down to just £54.99.

They're compatible with the StaySharp sharpening system, which is built in to the Ninja knife blocks.

3. Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

The Speedi Rapid Cooker is such a useful kitchen gadget | Amazon

We love this multi-cooker, because it's such a versatile addition to any kitchen. Its recommended retail price is £254.99, and it was on a special offer until yesterday - but the Spring Deal Days has seen even more money knocked off. Another £10 in fact.

That means it's an historically low price, and it's a great deal for a kitchen appliance that can do pretty much anything you need it to. Especially when it's in the classy copper and black.

Although it looks like a slow cooker, it can air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear and slow cook. All in one device.

This means it can be used to cook plenty of meals in just 15 minutes, so it saves you time as well as space.

One-pot cooking can also save energy, and it's so much easier to wash up afterwards. Don't miss this deal.