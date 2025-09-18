Grab this £600 treadmill for just £150 in a crazy Amazon deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Getting outside to keep up your exercise routine can be a challenge in the autumn and winter months.
Slippery pavements, muddy mornings, rainy afternoons, and fallen leaves can easily put us off going out for a run - and that's why treadmills are proving so popular.
The perfect home treadmill can keep up with your pace, has decent shock absorption, and can fold away neatly when it's not in use - and all those boxes appear to be ticked in this Zeporix treadmill.
It has 12 speed settings, a 3.5-inch LCD display with health tracking, a 2.0hp motor, and integrated shock absorbers.
It also folds away quickly and neatly, weighing only 25kg.
It's a limited-time deal on Amazon, and the discount is claimed to be 75%, bringing the price down from £599.99 to £149.99.
We've used price trackers and can't find a record of it costing £599.99, but it's been priced at £299.99 for a long time, so it's at least a 50% saving off the common price.
Either way, it's a significant discount, and we don't know how long it will last or how many are in stock. So if you're keen on staying in trim but you can't be bothered with the drizzle, grab one of these while you can.
