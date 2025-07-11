They chronicle life around the nation, from bucolic scenes of smoke rising from the chimneys of thatched cottages to bustling city life in Belfast.

The pictures were all taken by R. Welch around the turn of the 20th century, between 1888 and 1914, and show how we used to live back then.

The fascinating images showcase Northern Ireland’s breathtaking natural beauty, from its rolling countryside to the stunning coastline.

They show how different villages, towns and cities, from Bangor to Ballcastle, looked a century ago.

Trams can be seen rattling along the streets of Belfast city centre, which they share with horse-drawn carts, past the shops, pubs and cafes of the day.

Some things never change, with children pictured building sandcastles on the beach at Donaghadee, though the smart suits, formal shoes and boater hats they’re wearing show how fashions have shifted.

These photos are shared courtesy of the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland. They are among a treasure trove of images available to view online in the PRONI archives.

High Street, Belfast city centre, in around 1888

Donaghadee Harbour viewed from the church tower in 1914

The Promenade, Newcastle, County Down, in 1914