Factory Girls artwork ‘a step closer’

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell has said the long-awaited shirt factory artwork and redevelopment of Harbour Square are “now a step closer”.

Speaking after Tuesday’s meeting of the Council’s Business & Culture Committee, where councillors approved funding to appoint a design team, Colr. Farrell said: “Harbour Square, the land behind the Guildhall, needs redeveloped to create a high quality public realm that links our city centre to the riverfront and Peace Bridge.

““A major element of the redevelopment will be an art piece celebrating the legacy of shirt factory workers in our city.

“Consultants must be appointed to design and oversee the project and this is expected to cost in the region of £100,000. Councillors have approved funding of £10,000 towards these fees and we are applying to the Department for Communities to finance the remaining £90,000.”

Colr. Farrell said that it is envisaged the design team will be in place within six months, subject to funding being made available by the Department.”

“Council will then submit a funding application to the Department for Communities to deliver the capital works associated with the Harbour Square Redevelopment project.”

He added: “This is an exciting project which will create an attractive and accessible space in the heart of the city, with an artwork celebrating our shirt factory heritage as its centrepiece.”