Have your say on Strabane Hallowe’en

Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking the views of the public to proposals for the annual Hallowe’en celebrations in Strabane to be held on a weekend date.

The rationale behind the proposal is to maximise the opportunities that exist to grow and enhance the celebrations in the town and allow more flexibility to attract world-class performances.

Council is of the view that a fixed weekend date for the Hallowe’en celebrations in Strabane would allow festival organisers to attract world-class animation and activities and maximise the opportunities for programming activity.

The Council believes that it will also allow the business community and the local voluntary and community sector to develop their offering and reap the economic benefits a weekend festival would bring.

A spokesperson explained:“A weekend Hallowe’en celebration in Strabane will allow for more flexibility and creativity for programming and could see the inclusion of large-scale world-class animation performances such as Saurus, a giant four-piece dinosaur-like beasts that are planned for this year’s celebrations.”

The Council has been in discussions with the Strabane Town Forum and the Business Improvement District about the proposals and is now seeking feedback from the public.

The public can take part in the consultation by taking part in the survey that asks them to respond Yes or No to a question - Do you think the Strabane Hallowe’en Celebrations should move to a weekend date? The consultation period is open until June 17 and can be availed of via the link - www.haveyoursay.derrystrabane.com/mkt/strabane-halloween/