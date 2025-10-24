These nostalgic photos capture the simple pleasures of days out around Northern Ireland during the noughties.

From exploring the beach in Bangor and Newcastle to hands-on science experiments at W5 or stepping into the past at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, they show people enjoying some of Northern Ireland’s top attractions.

This retro photo gallery also features trips to the aquarium at Portaferry, friends enjoying chips with a view beside Strangford Lough, and crowds admiring the spectacle of the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of days out around Northern Ireland? If they’ve left you hungry for more noughties nostalgia, why not check out our photo gallery looking back at primary school life in 2007?

1 . Leap of faith John Paul Teggart, 11, having fun at Strangford Harbour in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill Photo Sales

2 . Look what I found Emma Pepin, 2, from Portstewart with the seaweed she found at the beach in Newcastle, Co Down, in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill Photo Sales

3 . Ahoy there Ronan Doyle, 7, Natalie McKenna, 8, Ann Curley, 10, and Andrea Curley, 14, from Belfast, pictured with Quartermaster Cosson Thomas (from Brest, France) on the Etoile Ship at the Tall Ships festival in Belfast in 2009 | National World Photo: Diane Magill Photo Sales