These photos take you back to the noughties and how we dined back then.

They show some of the most popular restaurants from the 2000s, from Belfast to Benburb, and Cookstown to Craigavon.

The owners, chefs and waiting staff are pictured in this retro photo gallery, along with diners enjoying a meal out.

The restaurants pictured range from award-winning fine-dining establishments to much-loved local takeaways.

Some of the places pictured have sadly shut their doors for good since these photos were taken, but others are still going strong.

Is your favourite restaurant among those featured, and do these nostalgic images bring back any happy memories of special nights out?

Gardiners Award-winning chefs from Gardiners Restaurant, in Magherafelt, Sean Owens and Ciaran Kelly, pictured with the Donnelly family as they sample some of the fine cuisine on offer at the Castledawson Food Fayre held in the village as part of the Lough Neagh Food Festival in 2007

Friar Tuck's Martin Fitzsimmons, left, franchisee of the new Frair Tuck's restaurant and carry out at Loughview Business Park is congratulated on his new venture in 2007 by franchisor Stephen Downey, who began the business in Newry 25 years earlier

Courtyard Jacqueline Mullan, owner of the popular Courtyard Restaurant, in Cookstown, pictured in 2009