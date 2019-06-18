Research family and history with free session at the Alley

Are you interested in researching your family or local history? If so, come along to the ‘Discover the Archives’ free session at the Alley Theatre on Wednesday, June from 12 – 4pm.

Meet the archivist and genealogist team from Derry City and Strabane District Council and learn about which collections are available online and how to access original records.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Archivist Bernadette Walsh said: “The Archive Service is responsible for the preservation, interpretation and creation of access to the civic records of the Council and its predecessors.

“The collection is a valuable source of information for the history of the Council area. This is an opportunity to view some of the material from the archive collection and includes minute books, legal documents, architectural drawings and items from private collections relating to railways, textile factories and political movements.

“For anyone researching their family history online resources are vital for tracing ancestors and we have a number of databases available to assist in your research, which includes our partnership with the Irish Family History Foundation www.derry.rootsireland.ie

“We will also be available to answer questions about the collection and guide you in your research”.

For information visit www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71 384444. For information on archives and genealogy visit http://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Museums-and-Heritage/Archive-Genealogy