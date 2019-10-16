Ballinascreen native named Derry minor manager

Ballinascreen club man Martin Boyle has been installed as the new Derry minor manager for 2020.

Boyle makes the step up to minor level having enjoyed success with Derry Under 15 over a number of years succeeds Paddy Campbell who was forced to step back from the role due to work commitment.

"Derry GAA are pleased to announce that Martin Boyle has been ratified as the new Derry minor football manager," read a County Board statement.

"The Ballinascreen club man and his backroom team have been involved with Derry Under 15 squads over the past number of years and bring a wealth of knowledge of the game to the role. Martin will be assisted by Diarmuid Scullion, Darren McShane and Stephen McGuigan."

It was also confirmed Mickey Donnelly, whose named had been touted as a potential Derry senior manager, will remain with the Oak Leaf Under 20s for the incoming season as he seeks to build on the solid foundation and player development work of his previous two years at the helm.

There was no change with either the minor nor Under 20 hurling management roles which means a return for minor manager, Ryan O’Neill, assisted by Martin Birt and Kevin Kelly, while Martin Birt will lead the management team for the Under 20 hurlers with Ryan O’Neill and Kevin Kelly assisting.

"We wish Martin, Mickey, Ryan and Martin, their management and backroom teams, and all our players the very best of luck for the 2020 season," added the Co. Board statement.