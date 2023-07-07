14 knockout photographs as Derry boxers prepare for William Wallace Box Cup
TWENTY one of Derry’s finest young boxing talents travelled to Stirling, Scotland this weekend for the William Wallace Box Cup.
By Simon Collins
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST
It’s the second running of the popular competition and hopes are high the Derry team brings back some silverware having earned the best team accolade at the inaugural tournament.
Local boxing photographer Peter McKane was on hand to take some superb snaps as the young pugilists were put through their paces during the past six weeks in preparation for the prestigious event which gets underway today. Take a look at some of the action!
