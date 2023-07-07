News you can trust since 1772
Connor Coyle leads these young boxers in some shadow boxing during a recent training session at St Joseph's ABC.Connor Coyle leads these young boxers in some shadow boxing during a recent training session at St Joseph's ABC.
14 knockout photographs as Derry boxers prepare for William Wallace Box Cup

TWENTY one of Derry’s finest young boxing talents travelled to Stirling, Scotland this weekend for the William Wallace Box Cup.
By Simon Collins
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

It’s the second running of the popular competition and hopes are high the Derry team brings back some silverware having earned the best team accolade at the inaugural tournament.

Local boxing photographer Peter McKane was on hand to take some superb snaps as the young pugilists were put through their paces during the past six weeks in preparation for the prestigious event which gets underway today. Take a look at some of the action!

Some of the Co. Derry William Wallace Box Cup squad get some instructions from coaches during a training session at Oakleaf Boxing Club.

Donegal Boxing Board's Peter O'Donnell pictured with Eugene Duffy (Co. Derry Boxing Board) at St Joseph's ABC.

This young boxer sharpens his skills ahead of the tournament in Stirling.

This left jab lands flush as Kevin Duffy watches on from the corner at Oakleaf ABC.

