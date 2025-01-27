Sean Logue, Oakleaf v Pauric Glasgow, St Johns. Photograph: George SweeneySean Logue, Oakleaf v Pauric Glasgow, St Johns. Photograph: George Sweeney
Sean Logue, Oakleaf v Pauric Glasgow, St Johns. Photograph: George Sweeney

14 knockout shots from County Derry Boxing Championships at Oakleaf ABC

By Simon Collins
Published 26th Jan 2025, 19:07 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 07:47 BST
THE BEST of Derry’s amateur boxing talent representing the county’s 16 clubs were on show at the Co. Derry Boxing Championships held at Oak Leaf ABC on Sunday.

There were 60 contests scheduled for the county’s showcase event at the Rath Mor Business Park venue – most likely the final show to held at Oak Leaf’s current base before their much-anticipated move to the state-of-the-art new premises at Daisyfields next March.

On Tuesday 146 boxers weighed in for the tournament which proved a huge success yet again. The remaining finals will take place on Monday night in St John’s Boxing Club, Swatragh. Full report to follow.

Our photographer George Sweeney captured these fantastic photographs from Sunday’s show.

Evan Ross, Moneyglass v Keelan Duggan, St Johns. Photograph: George Sweeney

Liam Robinson , Oakleaf v Sonny Price, Coleraine. Photograph: George Sweeney

Kane O’Doherty, The Ring v Tyler Malley, Coleraine. Photograph: George Sweeney

Kane O’Doherty, The Ring v Tyler Malley, Coleraine. Photograph: George Sweeney

