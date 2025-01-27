There were 60 contests scheduled for the county’s showcase event at the Rath Mor Business Park venue – most likely the final show to held at Oak Leaf’s current base before their much-anticipated move to the state-of-the-art new premises at Daisyfields next March.
On Tuesday 146 boxers weighed in for the tournament which proved a huge success yet again. The remaining finals will take place on Monday night in St John’s Boxing Club, Swatragh. Full report to follow.
Our photographer George Sweeney captured these fantastic photographs from Sunday’s show.
