Oakleaf’s Sean Magee, on the left, boxing Springtown’s Dillon Dunn. Photo: George SweeneyOakleaf’s Sean Magee, on the left, boxing Springtown’s Dillon Dunn. Photo: George Sweeney
19 striking boxing images from the County Derry Boxing Championships at Oakleaf ABC

Some of the finest amateur boxers in the county turned out in force at Oakleaf ABC last Sunday for the highly anticipated Co. Derry Boxing Championships and the large attendance were treated to a fantastic afternoon of action in the ring.
By Simon Collins
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT

Indeed, this has always proved to be an exciting and popular event in the local boxing calendar and Sunday was no different with some top class contests down for decision at the Rath Mor Business Park venue.

Boxers from clubs such as Springtown ABC, The Ring, Star of the Sea, Oakleaf, The Loup, Skerries and Churchlands all feature in our slideshow as our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some excellent snaps as these talented pugilists went toe-to-toe in the ring.

Dillon Dunn, Springtown, on the left, boxing Oakleaf’s Sean Magee. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Co Derry Boxing Championships

Dillon Dunn, Springtown, on the left, boxing Oakleaf’s Sean Magee. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Alfie Duddy, Star of the Sea, left, boxing Skerries’ Sean Hughes. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Co Derry Boxing Championships

Alfie Duddy, Star of the Sea, left, boxing Skerries’ Sean Hughes. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Oakleaf’s Joshua Cairns, left, boxing Clonmany’s Liam Weatherall. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Co Derry Boxing Championships

Oakleaf’s Joshua Cairns, left, boxing Clonmany’s Liam Weatherall. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Oran Devine of Star of the Sea, left, boxing Michael McAleer, The Loup. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Co Derry Boxing Championships

Oran Devine of Star of the Sea, left, boxing Michael McAleer, The Loup. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

