Indeed, this has always proved to be an exciting and popular event in the local boxing calendar and Sunday was no different with some top class contests down for decision at the Rath Mor Business Park venue.

Boxers from clubs such as Springtown ABC, The Ring, Star of the Sea, Oakleaf, The Loup, Skerries and Churchlands all feature in our slideshow as our photographer George Sweeney was on hand to take some excellent snaps as these talented pugilists went toe-to-toe in the ring.