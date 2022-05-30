Twelve bouts were down for decision on the night and the large crowd in attendance were vocal in support of each bout and showed appreciation to the young boxers as they produced a magnificent display of the noble art.

It’s the first competitive tournament outside Championships to be held in the city for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proceeds from this venture will help with the significant costs of sending a County Derry Boxing Youth and Schoolboy/girl team to Stirling in Scotland for the William Wallace Box Cup in early July. Other young boxers will compete in Dublin in June and July in respective Junior and Senior Cadet Championships in the hope of qualifying for the European Championships in the summer.

The Board would like to thank and congratulate everyone concerned with making the show a big success.

Check out some of our photographs from the night courtesy of Peter McKane and for full report and coverage check out Tuesday's 'Derry Journal'.

1. County Derry Boxing Show Ruairi Holmes ,Oakleaf is presented with his prize by former European lightweight champion and world title contender Charlie Nash after his win over Ben Berniet (Waterside). Photo Sales

2. County Derry Boxing Show Tiarnan Glenon St Joseph's takes the decision over Rys Owens ,Erne B C in this U18 57kg bout. Photo Sales

3. County Derry Boxing Show Danny Tuzi,Star Of The Sea lands a blow on Anthony Dooghan Dunfanaghy B C in this Youth 2 75 kg bout at the Maldron. Photo Sales

4. County Derry Boxing Show Conal Mc Erlean ,Loup takes the decision over Springtown's B C Jack Devine in this 92kg bout. Photo Sales