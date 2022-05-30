Twelve bouts were down for decision on the night and the large crowd in attendance were vocal in support of each bout and showed appreciation to the young boxers as they produced a magnificent display of the noble art.
It’s the first competitive tournament outside Championships to be held in the city for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The proceeds from this venture will help with the significant costs of sending a County Derry Boxing Youth and Schoolboy/girl team to Stirling in Scotland for the William Wallace Box Cup in early July. Other young boxers will compete in Dublin in June and July in respective Junior and Senior Cadet Championships in the hope of qualifying for the European Championships in the summer.
The Board would like to thank and congratulate everyone concerned with making the show a big success.
