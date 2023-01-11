27 North West athletes shine at the top level
Over the festive period we went through the Derry Journal archives to select some of the North West’s top athletes.
By Kevin McLaughlin
6 minutes ago
From the likes of Olympians Aileen Reid, Liam Ball and Neil McLaughlin to Republic of Ireland internationals James McClean, Shane Duffy and Darron Gibson.
We also have Ireland cricketers William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young and Decker Curry, while boxers Connor Coyle and Paul McCloskey also feature.
Page 1 of 7