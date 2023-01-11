News you can trust since 1772
Ireland Megan Frazer in action against Spain.

27 North West athletes shine at the top level

Over the festive period we went through the Derry Journal archives to select some of the North West’s top athletes.

By Kevin McLaughlin
6 minutes ago

From the likes of Olympians Aileen Reid, Liam Ball and Neil McLaughlin to Republic of Ireland internationals James McClean, Shane Duffy and Darron Gibson.

We also have Ireland cricketers William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young and Decker Curry, while boxers Connor Coyle and Paul McCloskey also feature.

1. North West Athletes

Doire's All Ireland winner Anthony Tohill easily gets away from Donegal's Jim McGuinness, during the 1998 Ulster Final.

Photo: © INPHO/Billy Stickland

2. North West Athletes

Billy 'Spider' Kelly, former British and Empire Featherweight Champion and Charlie Nash, former British and European Lightweight Champion.

Photo: Derry Journal

3. North West Athletes

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield.

Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

4. North West Athletes

Ireland's Jason Smyth taking part in the 2012 Paralympic Games.

Photo: ©INPHO/Joseph Johnson

