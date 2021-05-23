Brett McGinty going 'in the right direction' as he plans quickfire ring return on July 17th

Brett McGinty celebrates his dominant victory over Dwain Grant in Coventry on Saturday night. Photograph courtesy of Hennessy Sports.

The slick-punching former Oak Leaf ABC middleweight won every round on the referee’s scorecard (40-36) against his late stand-in opponent to take his professional record to 2-0.

After a tougher than planned debut last December against Manchester-based Czech, Jan Ardon (2-6-0), McGinty’s trainer Ricky Hatton wanted a learning fight for his young charge at this early juncture in his career.

The Donegal man was initially scheduled to fight journeyman Jordan Grannum but Grant stepped in at late notice. While Grant, who went eight rounds with former WBO European champion Luke Keeler in 2018, showed some clever movement at times it was a routine victory for McGinty.

The Commonwealth Youth and European Junior medal winner was too quick and sharp for Grant, landing an accurate left jab and pinning his opponent to the ropes and working his body with the trademark vicious hooks. McGinty looked more calm and composed than in his debut, but with controlled aggression to show the young prospect is learning.

He was roared on by his fans including the large contingent representing Oak Leaf ABC and St Johnston and he was delighted to put on a show for them.

“I feel like it was my pro debut,” smiled McGinty afterwards. “You heard the support I brought over in the crowd. It was absolutely brilliant. Walking out the hairs were standing on the back of my neck. That’s what happens when the Irish go on tour. You’d think they never got out of the house. It was brilliant and long may that continue.

“That’s what I didn’t have on my debut and that’s what a boxer should have and I feel that reflected a bit more on the performance too.”

Brett McGinty lands a powerful right hand with Grant on the ropes during the Channel 5 broadcast on Saturday night.

McGinty was pleased with his performance against an experienced operator.

“Grant told me afterwards that the body shots were really hurting him. There’s still tonnes to learn and improve on but I was really happy with the performance. It was great to have my fans in the arena, I really missed them in my debut and it was fantastic to have them here.

“He’s an experienced lad and has done eight rounds with the likes of Luke Keeler who has fought for a world title. So he’s no mug. But I always felt I was in control of the fight. I felt like I hurt him a couple of times. He was very honest and said to me at the end of it that he felt the body shot at the end of the second round.

“Overall, there’s obviously things I can still improve on but it was definitely better and I’m moving in the right direction. There were times when he was on the ropes and he was a very good mover, that’s one thing you have to say about him so he was hard to put down at times.

“Instead of going on the ropes and throwing five or six punches at a time, I’m missing with five of them. I was trying to pick my shots a bit better and I think I did do that. At times I think I waited a wee bit too long to let my shots go because I could hear Ricky and Blain (Younis) shouting in the corner ‘three or four’.

“Overall it was definitely a big improvement and I thought the performance was quite good.”

Hatton and promoter Mick Hennessy have put on record their intention to take their time to develop McGinty who they feel has the potential to go to the very top of the game and they plan another two or three six rounders before the end of the year.

For McGinty, he’s ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible with July 17th pencilled in for his return.