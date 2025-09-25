The late Ricky Hatton with Brett McGinty after his middleweight victory over Pavel Albrecht in Coventry.

​BRETT McGinty was left 'floored' when the 'heart-breaking' news broke about his former trainer, Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton's tragic sudden death earlier this month.

The St. Johnston native was affectionately dubbed 'The Ginger Ricky Hatton' by the former two-weight world champion himself when he took him under his wing at his boxing gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester where they developed a close friendship.

Hatton, regarded as one of the greatest British boxers of his era, likened McGinty's all-action, aggressive style to his own and the Co. Donegal lad holds many fond memories of the three years the Mancunian legend was in his corner.

The 46 year-old was found dead at his home on September 14th just weeks before he was to make his ring return in Dubai to end a 13 year hiatus. It sent shockwaves across the world of boxing and beyond and the news hit McGinty hard.

Ricky Hatton, coach of Brett McGinty, before the middleweight bout at the National Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"When I heard the news I was actually driving down from the Croker and Donovan fight on Sunday morning (at Windsor Park)," he explained. "I got a phone call and I was devastated but when I heard the circumstances it absolutely floored me to be honest.

"It's well documented, Ricky's mental health struggles and one thing or another but for it to come to that is really devastating and sad for everyone."

A 21 year-old eight-time national amateur champion at the time, McGinty was venturing into the paid ranks in the summer of 2019 and impressed Hatton during a trial session at the Hatton Health and Fitness Gym.

McGinty went on to make his pro debut in March the following year and stretched his record to 7-0 in just under three years under the guidance of his boxing icon who had placed his faith in him, providing a roof over his head and accompanying him up and down the country for fights and sparring.

"I was very lucky to have Ricky Hatton in my life. We all were. He brought me over to England and took me under his wing. He put a roof over my head. I lived in one of Ricky's houses just around the corner from the gym. He took me up and down the country fighting, sparring, training, everything. And in my most recent fights he travelled to Ireland to look after me as well. He did a lot for me.

"I'll always remember my first memory of him. When it was initially suggested that I go over as a trial, it was myself and Eugene O'Kane from the amateur club (Oakleaf) who went over. I was very nervous. It was a big thing for me going over there and I was over there to impress as well.

"Just as we were walking around the corner to the gym, Ricky just pulled in driving his Rolls Royce with his custom number plate. He drove past us and I remember thinking 'I've bitten off a bit more than I can chew here'," he laughed.

"We got into the gym and you go from seeing him on TV and what you expect him to be like but he just makes you feel at ease. He's just literally like us. He was straight over and introducing himself. If he sensed a bit of nerves or whatever, he would have a go at you or say something just to break the ice to make everybody feel comfortable.

"Eugene felt the same that day and that's where it all started with me and Ricky. I spent four days over there, trained with him and was delighted with how everything went. One thing led to another and I was over and back to Manchester for three or four years. It was a brilliant time. I was so lucky to have Ricky in my life and so lucky to have him fighting my corner in many situations and just fond memories. He was in my corner for all seven of my professional fights."

‘The Hitman’ would make a habit of calling up McGinty anytime he ventured inside an Irish pub - which could be a regular occurrence! And little did McGinty realise but just three weeks before his tragic death was the last time he would hear from his mentor and former coach.

"That's the scary part. I was actually speaking to my other coach who would've been Ricky's right hand man for over 10 years, Blain (Younis). I was speaking to him after I learned about Ricky and he said; 'honestly mate, he just seemed so happy and in a really good place'.

"He was going out to Dubai to promote the fight he was supposed to have in December. From the outside looking in everything was good. That's the really scary thing about the mental health struggles.

"It's well documented Ricky struggled over the years but from speaking to people who were around him on a daily basis, there was just no sign of it.

"He actually sent me a video when I was on my brother's stag do at the time, on August 31st last. Whenever Ricky was in an Irish bar, which was pretty often, he would always send me a video of them singing 'The Hills of Donegal' and you could hear him singing it in the background. I just text him back saying 'I hope all is well, hoping to catch up soon'.

"Obviously now I wish I had made a bit more of an effort but I was in Ibiza at the time. It's very sad."

At the height of his powers Hatton, who shared the ring with the best fighters of his generation, brought over 30,000 fight fans to Las Vegas to watch him take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the MGM Grand in 2007. When he hung up his gloves he began to battle with mental health problems - a struggle he openly talked about.

"That's something he spoke about in the past. When he left boxing he went from the boy who had 30,000 plus people travelling to Vegas to watch him to living a normal life. It's a big thing to come down to reality from that.

"Listen, we all have our bad days but I would've thought Ricky was in a fairly good place and happy. But obviously he was feeling something else inside and that's the really scary thing about mental health, you really never know how someone is feeling."

Hatton was an advocate for breaking the taboo surrounding mental health in the world of sports and it remains a significant problem for young men especially.

"I saw a thing this week where someone was saying we're losing the fight for our mental health because too many people aren't speaking out or saying how they feel. It's ultimately leading to the absolute worst case scenario where people are taking their own lives and it's very sad, very scary."

The Hitman's popularity, bravery and larger-than-life personality made him an icon of the sport but it was his down-to-earth nature which stood out most to McGinty. He was a 'man of the people'.

"The thing about Ricky, I had a couple of hard days there and I'm kind of coming to terms with it now, but there's so many people that feel the same way I feel. You were never blocked out. If you made any kind of effort at all to get to know Ricky or chat to him he would've given you the same back.

"There's obviously his smaller circle, his family and I can only imagine what their loss is but there's so many of us that find it so hard to accept. There should've been an ego but there just wasn't.

"Every one of my friends pretty much have a selfie or a picture with Ricky Hatton. During Covid, one of his friends owns a bar/nightclub in Coventry and it was limited in capacity and I had about 50 or 70 people over to watch my fight.

"Ricky got the place sorted for us and came out as one of us. It was the same in Dublin after both my fights. He came out with us afterwards, himself and Blain. Brilliant nights to be honest. We all know Ricky Hatton and what he did in boxing but if you were a stranger walking in you would've just thought he was part of our group. I think that sums him up."

He might have been nicknamed the 'Ginger Ricky Hatton', but McGinty knows the 'Pride of Hyde' was one of a kind.

"I was a far cry from what Ricky was but our styles were very similar. We were both aggressive fighters, both body punchers. We were very alike in many ways but I could never put myself in the same bracket as that man. He's on a different level altogether.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking. Don't get me wrong, I would've been really sad hearing Ricky passed away but when I heard the circumstances it absolutely floored me that it got to that.

"He was just a good person. He was interviewed on ringside about 10 years ago and asked how he would like to be remembered and he said, 'if I was to put it into a sentence, the world champion that was one of us'. That was just him."

How will he remember the late Hatton and what lessons has he taken from the life and career of the legendary welterweight?

"In terms of boxing he's taught me a lot. I was lucky to have a similar style and I could learn a lot from him and I definitely did. Let's be honest, I'll never be what Ricky Hatton was but just seeing him on a daily basis. If I was going to a fight, or a weigh in or a sparring in another gym, they were all over to see Ricky to take pictures with him. He was the main man. He always took time for everyone. You could see there was genuineness around him, He was happy to take a picture.

"Don't get me wrong he was probably fed up with it but never showed it. It just makes you realise, no matter who you are or how big you are, you should always make time for people and he's a prime example of that.

"In my opinion that's why the whole world is in mourning because we've lost this man and he was so good to everyone. If there's one lesson I'll take out of it, it's to make time for everyone because if Ricky Hatton can, anybody can."

McGinty (27) has been on a boxing hiatus since his last fight at the National Stadium in April 2023. He spent eight months in Australia and returned to begin a four year nursing degree at ATU, Letterkenny but he certainly hasn't called it a day.

"I'm getting back into it and enjoying being back in and around the club so you never know what will happen. I don't know what's around the corner but I'm still enjoying it and we'll see what happens."