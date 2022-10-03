The unbeaten Galliagh man (17-0) meets Felix Cash for the vacant WBA Inter Continental middleweight title at the O2 Arena in the English capital on Saturday night.

He knows what’s at stake on the night with the eyes of the world on the fight screened live to millions on DAZN Sport and in front of a sell-out 20,000.

Should Coyle win his dream of a world title shot in the near future will become one step closer but he’s expecting an acid test against Cash despite the Englishman’s inactivity.

“We’re ready to fight,” he said. “The training camp is finished up completely. I’ll just tick over with the media duties now in fight week.

"I’m came up pretty roughly through the pros,” he added. “So getting this fight is a huge opportunity and a massive step forward. Everyone will see just how good Connor Coyle is.

“I’ve been active. This is fight number four this year. Cash is one of those guys that always keeps himself in shape even if he’s out of the gym.

"He was out of the ring for 10 months before his last fight so I know he’s going to be ready. I have to be prepared for everything on the night.

Derry's Connor Coyle is ready for action as his title fight looms large.

"Either way there’s a fight afterwards. I just have to do what I do best and get that victory. This is the real deal now this fight.