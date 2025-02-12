CONNOR 'The Kid' Coyle claims to be 'physically and mentally' in the best shape he's ever been and he’s primed to grab the biggest opportunity of his career 'with both hands' on Valentine's Night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unbeaten Derry middleweight has endured the most intense 12 week camp in preparation for his ESPN televised 10 rounder with New Jersey's Vito 'White Magic' Mielnicki Jr. at Madison Square Garden this Friday night where the WBC, USBA and WBO international belts are on the line.

The six foot Galliagh native looked relaxed and confident as he came face-to-face with his opponent at the official press conference in the Garden on Wednesday afternoon knowing a potential world title eliminator could be on the cards for the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all his setbacks since turning professional in 2016, he knows this is the chance he's been working towards and after a drama-free fight camp, he's fully prepared for Friday night's test against the Top Rank promoted 22 year-old Mielnicki [20-1] who steps up to middleweight for the first time.

"It's a great opportunity and I'm pretty excited to be here," beamed Coyle whose family and friends have begun to arrive in the Big Apple this week. "It's such an amazing card to be on as well.

"I'm just looking forward to Friday night now. I've been looking for bigger fights but just never got them. It's not like I was ducking or dodging people. Whoever was put in front of me I just had to fight.

"I wanted the bigger fights. I've had a few good fights but things happened and they fell through like the Felix Cash fight and then I got an injury before the Ammo [Williams] fight. But I believe this is my opportunity here now and I'm happy that it's in the MSG."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He believes his training camp has been his toughest yet most flawless so far.

Connor 'The Kid' Coyle and his team make their way through New York City.

"It was 12 weeks in total away from my three kids and my family and it was the toughest camp I've been through, physically and mentally. I've had the best of sparring and this is my opportunity and I'm going to grab it with both hands. I've put blood, sweat and tears into this these past 12 weeks.

"I'll put together everything I've been working on in the gym with my coach Jim [McLoughlin]. We've put together everything piece by piece in camp each week and everything has gone smoothly. We've had no setbacks.

"Every training camp we've always had a setback - a minor injury, a sickness, something would come along but this has been the most successful and smooth training camp I've ever had and mentally and physically I'm in the best shape possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His opponent is 12 years his junior and determined to make his mark in the division after a below par display in his last outing at the Garden in a majority decision win over Khalil El Harraz last September.

"This is exciting,” said the American. “Now fighting on the main card on ESPN. I'm just blessed to be in this position. I've just got to take it fight by fight. The media is going to judge you off your last performance. It wasn't my greatest night at the office but the goal on Friday night is to eliminate that [performance] from everyone's memory and make this fight what they remember."

He doesn't have long to travel from his Newark home to the iconic arena but he knows he's facing the toughest test of his career so far in world No.3 ranked Coyle.

"That's the goal - to keep climbing and fighting better opposition. Yeah this is definitely my toughest test on paper and I'm just excited to show what I've been working on, how I've grown as a fighter and putting on a dominating performance on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is everything I ever dreamt of as a kid just walking into Madison Square Garden and seeing your face on the billboard and posters. This is everything that I ever wanted since I was seven years old and I want to take advantage of the opportunity and dominate."