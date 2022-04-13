Connor Coyle returns to the US to train for May showdown with Antonio Todd
Undefeated Derry middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle has arrived in Florida for training camp with Head Trainer Jim McLaughlin ahead of his May 21 NABA middleweight title showdown against Antonio Todd at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.
Splitting time between his hometown and Florida, Coyle’s amassed a perfect 15-0 record with seven wins by knockout. On February 19th, Coyle broke down once-beaten Rodrigo Rodrigues en route to a fifth round stoppage.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Todd’s record is a deceptive 13-5 with seven wins by KO. During the last year and a half, he’s amassed an impressive 6-1-1 record. Todd earned his biggest win to date on January 22nd, scoring a 10 round majority decision over long-time contender Hugo Centeno Jr.
“Todd is very tough but this is the kind of fight I need,” said Coyle. “He’s much better than his record suggests and a few of his losses were close fights against top opponents. I’m happy to be back in Florida and know this is going to be a tough camp because I’ve got to be at my best to take home the NABA title on May 21.”
Coyle’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing, sees a win over Todd leading to much larger opportunities.
“Antonio Todd is no pushover and Connor has to be at his best if he wants to win impressively. This fight is on a great platform on Bally Sports Network and for the NABA title. If everything goes as planned, Connor will be rated as one of the top 15 middleweights in the world and the opportunities are limitless!”
Coyle-Todd will air on Bally Sports Network, the Bally App and Display TV.as part of the Bally Sports Entrobox Series at 9 PM ET.
Tickets from $45 are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 5 pm and the opening bell is scheduled for 6.
Fans can contact Coyle on Instagram @Connor_the_kid_coyle and for more information on Fire Fist Boxing Promotions, visit Firefistboxing.net.