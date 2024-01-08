​CONNOR Coyle says he will make Austin 'Ammo' Williams 'eat his words' after the brash American's bullish boast about 'breaking' the Derry middleweight's unbeaten record when the pair meet in 'Sin City' next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Both fighters will put their respective unblemished records on the line when they fight in a mouth-watering WBA world title eliminator at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the undercard of Conor Benn's clash with Peter Dobson live on Dazn on February 3rd next.

IBF North American title holder Williams - ranked No. 3 by WBA and No. 6 by the WBC and IBF - began the trash talking as soon as the fight was announced claiming he will expose Coyle [20-0-0] and make him 'understand why they say there are levels to boxing'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the biggest fight and opportunity of Coyle's career as he moves just one step away from his coveted world title shot and he's confident he'll do his talking in the ring and prove he's worthy of elite status against the Texan southpaw [15-0-0] in his first 12 rounder. Coyle believes he will expose the 27 year-old Williams' 'recklessness' and claims he's already identified his weaknesses.

"He loves to talk and he'll eat his words come fight night," said Coyle who is putting the finishing touches to his preparation at his training camp in Florida. "He will understand there are levels to boxing because if he thinks he's going in there against me for an easy fight he'll have to think again once he gets into the ring."

The 2012 Commonwealth Games medalist reckons 'Ammo' will be in for a rude awakening should he underestimate him and claims he's insusceptible to the American's boastful claims.

"He can say what he wants, he's not going to get under my skin. I know what he's like. I'll not be taking anything he says on board, I know what I have to do and what I can do and that's all that matters to me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the fight we've been waiting for and I'm going to be ready for it. I've 20 fights under my belt. I've been in a few 10 round fights so I'm ready for this. This will be a world title eliminator as well so I'll be fighting for a world title next!

Connor Coyle can't wait to let his hands go against Ammo Williams in Vegas.

"He definitely underestimates me but that's to my advantage. He's ranked No. 3 and I'm No. 5 so I deserve this opportunity."

Ideally Coyle would've preferred the original February 24th date which was locked in for Orlando, Florida, however, the NABA [North American Boxing Association] champion is just delighted to finally get his shot at the big time and he's ready for it.

"I would've liked to have the full timeframe to get ready for a 12 round fight but I kept myself in shape and have been training over Christmas so it doesn't really affect us too much. I just would've liked to have more time in Florida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I only had five weeks whereas I would've liked to have eight or 10. I was working away with Cahair (Duffy) when they gave us the February 3rd date so I had to fly back right after Christmas again."

Connor Coyle following his TKO victory over Joey Bryant in his last outing in August.

Coyle was denied his biggest payday and maximum exposure when his WBA intercontinental title fight against Felix Cash at the O2 Arena collapsed after Benn's failed anti-doping test ahead of his high profile clash with Chris Eubank Jr last October.

Finally he gets the opportunity he deserves, a fight '21 years in the making' and he's excited for the chance to prove just how good he is.

"It was the same when I got the Cash fight, there's just a different drive, a different motivation. I'm actually fighting for something now instead of those build up fights. The guys were tough who I fought but nowhere near the level I should be at which brings me down to their level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The higher the level of opposition in the ring with me, the higher I bring myself, that's the way I've always been, even in sparring. If I spar someone who is world class I'll bring myself to world class level."

So what does he make of his opponent who has been making noise on the middleweight circuit Stateside and who's last outing was against Steve Rolls last September where he claimed a unanimous decision win in Orlando.

"Steve Rolls is 40 years-old. I watched that fight and Steve Rolls was slow but still was able to catch him. 'Ammo' leaves himself open a lot and I've been looking at his weaknesses and know what we can expose him on.

"So we've been working on that. He's a good fighter. He's fast and explosive but he's also reckless. We know what we have to do to get the win and we know what we have to do from the first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's 21 years now in the making for this opportunity so I'll be grabbing it with both hands. I'll be letting those hands go the best I can on February 3rd in Vegas.

"The WBA world title elimination is the best part of it obviously but he's also ranked wioth the WBC and IBF and in the top 10 in those so I'll take his rankings in those too when I beat him. So I'll be ranked in top 10 by all the governing bodies after this fight," he said confidently.

"There's a lot of people who see this as a 50/50 fight. We both have the ammunition and skills to beat each other but I believe I have a lot more than him and I have a lot better skill-set than him. He probably believes the same and that's boxing, you have to believe that otherwise you shouldn't be there."

Coyle believes he's at the top of his game and punching harder than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like I'm getting better, getting stronger and hitting harder every time. It's the biggest fight of my life. I want to bring a world title back to Derry for the first time - that's my dream."