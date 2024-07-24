Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​CONNOR 'The Kid' Coyle (20-0) can't wait for the chance to light up Oakwell Stadium as he returns to the ring for the first time in 12 months on the high profile Sky Sports televised card at the home of Barnsley Football Club.

​The WBA's world No.2 ranked middleweight has fully recovered from an injured arm which scuppered the biggest fight of his professional career - a world title eliminator against Austin 'Ammo' Williams at the turn of the year.

He was just 11 days out from that Las Vegas showdown when disaster struck but fast forward seven months and he's fully healed and excited to be under the spotlight once again in what will be his first major fight in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was a big upset. I was over here [in Florida] preparing for the biggest fight of my career but everything happens for a reason and it will all play out soon for me.

Connor 'The Kid' Coyle can't wait to get back in the ring after an enforced lay-off.

"We're on the right path, going in the right direction and things seem to be looking up."

Having fought the majority of his pro career in the USA or South America, it's a nice change to be performing so close to home this time around.

And he hopes it allows the opportunity for a large travelling support to get over to the south Yorkshire venue for what's expected to be a thrilling night of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hometown favourite Callum Simpson challenges Zak Chellie for the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles in the main event but the unbeaten Coyle is determined to steal the show in front of the 7,000 capacity crowd.

His opponent is yet to be confirmed but regardless who steps between the ropes to challenge his unblemished record, the NABA title holder is eager to impress.

"For numerous years I've had loads of people asking 'when are you fighting closer to home' or telling me to get a fight in the UK or Ireland," said the 2012 Commonwealth Games medalist.

"Now is my time and I need Derry to get behind me and get over and support me and make some noise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having moved up the rankings to No.2 and with the No.1 spot unoccupied, Coyle is next in line for a shot at the WBA crown. It's been his career dream to get an opportunity to fight for world honours and should he impress, he expects to get a crack at 41 year-old Erislandy Lara (30-3-3) before the end of the year.

"There's nobody ahead of me in the rankings. No matter who I fight on August 3rd, I just have to go in and look good, whether it's a journeyman or someone well known, I just have to go in and look good, especially as it's on TV and I will get my opportunity after that.

"I'll call Lara out again for the world title. On paper I'm next in line to fight him so August 3rd will be a warm-up fight for that.

"So if any promoter wants to put it on or if I end up signing with BOXXER and Sky Sports after this fight, maybe they can put it on towards the end of the year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coyle has signed with Nova Sport - Dubai's newest sports management agency which boasts an impressive roster of boxing's elite and rising stars including Chris Eubank Jnr.

He hopes that move can open the doors to bigger and better things in the coming months in the UK and even the Middle East after a run of bad luck which saw career-defining fights against Williams and Felix Cash fall through.

"The goal and the dream is to fight for the world title before the end of the year but you know boxing, it's all politics and you never know what can happen in this game.

"We have to prepare for it and stay injury free and hopefully the promoters and managers can reach contracts for the major fights."With regards Lara, Coyle is confident he can dethrone the American southpaw should he get his chance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I definitely feel I have all the tools to beat him. He is 41 now too so he's probably coming towards the end of his career, I'm 34 but a fresh 34. He's had some tough fights, Canelo [Alvarez] for one. It would be a good name on my resumé for sure and lifting that title is going to be a bonus."

So is he feeling in peak condition following his enforced lay-off?

"It's been all good. Everything is good. I've been over here a lot and have had lots of ups and downs with the fights. I'm just itching to get in there now. I've put in a lot of work.

"I've spent a lot of time away from the kids. The countdown is on and I'm just excited to get in there, get the ball rolling and get closer to that world title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything is good. I've been working with Martin Dunlop of Peak Physiotherapy who also works with Ulster Rugby since I've come home after getting the injury in February.

"And Kyle Wallace, my strength and conditioning coach, we've been all working together to help improve it and strengthen up other muscles around the elbow.

"They've done a good job and I've had no problem in training. I'm actually feeling stronger than I've ever been so everything worked out good."

Coyle was reluctant to withdraw from the Williams fight but agreed it was a sensible decision. He's been sparring with fellow middleweight, the highly rated Cesar Mateo Tapia now a stablemate in Saint Petersburg, Florida and he feels sharper and stronger than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was looking to fight as I was waiting for that opportunity and I told my coach I wanted to fight but that's why you have people there to look after your interests and make sure you're not going in there to fight with one arm. There's no point going into the ring 50 per cent for a big fight.

"There will be no rust at all on August 3rd," he promised. "I haven't stopped training. I've had eight weeks of rehab but I've still been out running and doing my strength and conditioning three days a week trying to build that muscle up especially round the injured areas.

"It benefited me more doing that but I've had over 100 rounds of sparring in this camp since I got here six weeks ago.

"They've been world class sparring rounds with Mateo Tapia who trains in our gym now, another middleweight ranked No.9 in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been putting in some serious hard rounds and it's been the best sparring I've ever had because he's based in my gym and we don't have to travel.

"So the sparring is there three days a week. So I'm sharp and strong and mentally and physically prepared for anybody."