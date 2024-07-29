Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics underway the ‘Journal’ would like to extend good luck wishes to all our athletes in Paris.

​In particular we wish Ardmore showjumper Daniel Coyle and Newtownstewart boxer Jude Gallagher, every success.

Both made history on their way to Paris. Coyle was the first Irish rider to win the Rotterdam Grand Prix in 58 years in 2022. Gallagher is only the second Tyrone man to represent Ireland in boxing since Los Angeles 1984.

All eyes will be on the North Paris Arena on Wednesday as Gallagher takes on Carlo Paalam of the Phillipines in the men’s featherweight.

Ardmore showjumper Daniel Coyle

Later in the week the attention turns to the Château de Versailles where Coyle will represent Ireland in show-jumping.

All the best to Letterkenny 800 metre runner Mark English, Raphoe’s Rachael Darragh, who will follow in her aunt Chloe Magee’s footsteps in representing Ireland in badminton, and to Kelly McGrory, from Laghy, who was part of the Women’s 4x400m Relay team that made the final at the World Championships last year and goes again in Paris. Don’t forgot Ciara McGing, the London-born diver, whose granny Pam Finney is a Rathmullan woman.

Good luck to Cookstown’s David Ames, who is on the Great Britain hockey team, and Coleraine’s Hannah Scott, who is representing GB in rowing.