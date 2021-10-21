Derry middleweight Connor Coyle "gutted" as injury forces withdrawal from Conlan Boxing Promotion

Derry middleweight, Connor Coyle.

X-rays revealed a broken bone in his nose while he was finalising his preparations at his Marbella training camp for what would have been his ‘homecoming’ fight. The 2010 Commonwealth Games medallist was expected to duck between the ropes on home soil for the first time since February 2017 as he sought to extend his perfect professional record on a bumper bill which will be televised live on ESPN.

Coyle’s previous 11 fights have taken place in either Mexico or the USA but while he’s frustrated at missing the opportunity to appear on the undercard of Lewis Crocker’s WBO European welterweight title defence, he says it will only make him more determined to succeed when he returns to the ring.

“I’m gutted the fight won’t be happening,” explained the 31-year-old Jim McLoughlin trained boxer, “But I’m keeping up my training so it is not over, just postponed.