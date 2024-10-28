Oakleaf ABC boxer Carleigh Irving show off her European U23 silver medal with Oakleaf coach Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane.

​Carleigh Irving's performances at the recent European U23 Championships in Bulgaria caught the eye of the IABA High Performance top brass with Zuari Antia and Dee Kennedy both praising the 18 year old Oakleaf ABC boxer who was the youngest member on the Irish Team.

Irving put in two flawless displays in her quarter-final and semi-final victories, defeating vastly more experienced fighters from Azerbaijan and Hungary, both contests ending with 5-0 unanimous decisions.

In the final Irving's opponent was a rugged 22 year old from Turkey, who was silver medalist at the last U23 Championships and a bad cut Carleigh received early in round one clearly had a big say. The referee called the ring doctor several times to examine the damage which undoubtedly threw Irving slightly.

Despite the Turk’s rough house tactics, the Oakleaf boxer regained her composure and the result was always going to be a wafer thin close 3-2 split decision. Unfortunately it was the Turkish boxer’s hand raised, leaving the unlucky Irving devastated.

New European U23 silver medalist Carleigh Irving with club coaches at Oakleaf ABC.

Oakleaf coach Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane, who was at ringside, said he had no doubt that only for the cut, Carleigh would have taken gold, an opinion shared by Irish High Performance Coach, Kennedy “When you look back at Carleigh's performances at her first major Championships at U23 level; 18 years old, the baby of the Irish team; boxing without headguards for the first time. The future looks bright for this very talented Derry boxer, who has brought so much recognition to women's boxing in Derry,” added O’Kane, “We are all so proud of her.”