European U23 silver medal for outstanding young Derry boxer
Irving put in two flawless displays in her quarter-final and semi-final victories, defeating vastly more experienced fighters from Azerbaijan and Hungary, both contests ending with 5-0 unanimous decisions.
In the final Irving's opponent was a rugged 22 year old from Turkey, who was silver medalist at the last U23 Championships and a bad cut Carleigh received early in round one clearly had a big say. The referee called the ring doctor several times to examine the damage which undoubtedly threw Irving slightly.
Despite the Turk’s rough house tactics, the Oakleaf boxer regained her composure and the result was always going to be a wafer thin close 3-2 split decision. Unfortunately it was the Turkish boxer’s hand raised, leaving the unlucky Irving devastated.
Oakleaf coach Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane, who was at ringside, said he had no doubt that only for the cut, Carleigh would have taken gold, an opinion shared by Irish High Performance Coach, Kennedy “When you look back at Carleigh's performances at her first major Championships at U23 level; 18 years old, the baby of the Irish team; boxing without headguards for the first time. The future looks bright for this very talented Derry boxer, who has brought so much recognition to women's boxing in Derry,” added O’Kane, “We are all so proud of her.”