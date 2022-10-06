The British Boxing Board of Control ‘prohibited’ the headline catchweight fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. due to Benn’s failed anti-doping test throwing the whole card into doubt when details emerged of the failed test on Wednesday.

And promoters, Matchroom, officially confirmed the event was ‘postponed’ on Thursday afternoon stating a ‘full investigation’ will now take place, claiming the decision not to sanction the fight was ‘procedurally flawed’.

"After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn,” the Matchroom statement read.

Connor Coyle's title fight against Felix Cash has been called off after headliner Conor Benn's failed drug test. (Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom)

“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.

“However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

"As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place. We will be making no further comment at this time and news for ticket holder refunds will follow.”

The postponement will be a major blow for Coyle who was hoping to announce his arrival on the big stage and edge closer to a world title shot with victory over Cash.

Englishman, Cash, said he was ‘gutted’ his fight was called off and suggested his next fight could be against Eubank.

"Gutted to hear that the fight is OFF!,” the former British and Commonwealth champion tweeted. “But I’m ready to fight after another hard training camp. I’ll give the fans what they want in giving Eubank a good hiding! Where [sic] both ready.”