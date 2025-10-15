St Joseph's clinched the Best Team award at the Ulster Senior/Intermediate championships in Belfast. Pictured, left to right are, Cahir Duffy, Liam McLaughlin, Eugene Duffy (President of Derry Board and Vice President ABA), Cahir Og Duffy, Roy Nash, Fionn Duffy, Jack Barr, Nathan Harkin, Kevin Duffy (Ulster President) and Conor Young. Photos by Peter McKane.

​ST Joseph’s Amateur Boxing Club delivered knockout performances at this month's Ulster Senior/Intermediate open and novice championships at Crumlin Star Sports and Social Club with no less than FOUR boxers bringing home Ulster titles.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Galliagh club, which has helped shape the career of world middleweight contender Connor Coyle, is 'thriving' at present with bumper numbers attending gym sessions and this latest success is evidence of a club on an upward trajectory.

With four representatives progressing to the finals it proved a productive night for the St Joe's clubmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fionn Duffy, who has his sights set on qualification for next year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was fighting at 65kg in the open class and he produced a stunning performance in his semi-final against Joshua Bisby-Miller from Canal Boxing Club, Lisburn. Duffy (19), who has been sparring with St Joe's resident professional Coyle, outclassed his opponent who was almost 10 years his senior in the first round before delivering a knockout blow in the second to progress to the final.

St Joseph's ABC middleweight Fionn Duffy celebrates victory.

It was a familiar foe in the decider as he locked horns with St John's Bosco, Newry opponent Danny O'Neill who he defeated on his way to winning the Irish Universities Senior Championship in the summer when representing Ulster University Magee.

O'Neill was a top operator and it was a tightly contested and highly skilled bout with Duffy emerging victorious after a 3-2 split decision.

Duffy's father and coach Cahir was delighted with the performance and how he's developing with that Commonwealth Games target in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fionn turned 19 and it's his first step into the seniors," he said. "He won the Irish Seniors Universities in the summer and now these open Ulster Seniors. The next progression for him would be the Ulster Senior Elites. It's Commonwealth Games year next year so we're sort of gearing him towards that. That's the target. Foinn has eight or nine Ulster titles and has been unlucky in Dublin several times. He's boxed for Ieland and boxed for Ulster and he's developing nicely."

Jack Barr (right) clinches victory in the Ulster 85kg decider.

Nathan Harkin was fighting at 75kg and despite breaking his thumb during his unanimous points victory over Cairn Finlay of Lisburn in the semi-final, the brave middleweight couldn't be talked out of sitting out his final. Up against Bobby Boyd from Midlands, Harkin produced a top class performance in an all out war and emerged winner after a 3-2 split decision.

"Nathan has been with us for about two years now. He's a really fit lad, plays a bit of football and he's a strong middleweight," said Duffy. "We entered Nathan in this tournament last year and he won his section. It was a step up this year but he's won that as well. He doesn't know how to take a step back. He actually broke his thumb in the semi-final but insisted on boxing in the final. That was a close final and a cracking fight and thankfully he got the decision."

St Joe's big hitters were also in action and Jack Barr, who is less than two years back in the sport, received a walkover in the semi-final after his opponent withdrew through injury. He faced Ciaran Harper (Lisburn) in the final and KO'd his opponent in the second round to clinch the 85kg provincial title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another St Joe's fighter who is relatively new to fighting competitively is 24 year-old Galliagh native Conor Young and he made short work of his super heavyweight semi-final bout when he delivered a stoppage against Ledley Hall's Jonathan Bakari in the second round. Up next was Jamie McCleary (Flow) but again Young ended the contest prematurely with a stunning first round KO.

St Joe's Fionn Duffy with his dad and coach Cahir take the Gold in the 65kg.

"He's a big hitter. He's a big strapping lad at 110kg and 6ft 4' - a big, athletic fighter," explained Duffy. "He's relatively new to it and has been in the gym about 18 months or so and he's shaping up rightly. He's only 24 which is young for heavy or superheavyweights. He has a good tool box. He keeps working and builds his confidence he could be one to watch in a year or two down the line. He could develop into an open senior boxer," he predicted.

"Big men like Conor are scare on the ground but at the minute we have three or four at the club which is brilliant. I'm over the moon for the all the boys. We got the Best Club award too on the night which was excellent.

"The club is thriving at the minute. That's credit to all the coaches we have. We're all reading off the same script. We're all like-minded in how we're coaching them but it's a team effort. The boys are all working hard and thankfully they're getting results but nobody is standing at the door handing you Irish titles. You have to battle hard for them." The next step is the Irish Senior Championships in Dublin on November 25th over three weekends. "We have another lad Jack Doherty who wasn't available for the open class earlier this month and he'll be fighting at those as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack is a Donegal lad, from Buncrana, who has been with us since he was a young fella. He had a couple of years out and is now back. He's a heavyweight as well. We would be fairly confident heading to Dublin. It's obviously a bigger pool of boxers and the standard is better again in Dublin. The boys did well in Ulster and sometimes that's a good guide because Ulster champions can do pretty well in Dublin. So we're hopeful they will all so well. "