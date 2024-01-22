​OAK Leaf Amateur Boxing Club enjoyed an historic night on finals night at the Ulster Elite Boxing Championships in north Belfast with two of the Derry outfit's talented teenage boxers scooping provincial titles.

Oakleaf coaches Eugene 'Budge' O'Kane, Aaron Rogan and Christy Doherty pictured with newly crowned Ulster Elite champions, Carleigh Irving and Jack Harkin.

​Carleigh Irving lifted the 48kg title while Jack Harkin was crowned 54kg Ulster champion on a memorable evening at the packed Girdwood Community Hub just off the Crumlin Road.

The triumphant Oakleaf duo were cheered on by a large travelling support and were involved in two of the best contests of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carleigh Irving defeated Chole Fleck Canel BC 5-0 and in doing so became the first female boxer to bring an Elite title back to the city.

Carleigh Irving has her hand raised in victory after defeating Chole Fleck.

Irving started brightly, easily winning rounds one and two with brilliant combinations to the head and body, but the vastly experienced Bangor girl rallied in round three and was unfortunate not to take the round. After three enthralling rounds of boxing it was the 18 year-old Oakleaf boxer who had her hand raised in victory much to the delight of the travelling North West support.

Oakleaf's other 18 year-old representative, Harkin was also making his debut at this Elite level and he was involved in a ding-dong battle with Churchland Golden Gloves clubman Matty Borland. The big-hitting Coleraine man took the first round, landing some big shots.

In round two Harkin began to find his rhythm, allowing the dangerous Boreland to come on to him and countering with clear head-jerking scoring punches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final round saw Harkin at his very best, using his movement, feinting the jab and scoring with back hand shots, forcing the referee to give the Coleraine boxer a standing count as he lifted the 54kg title

Oakleaf's Jack Harkin lands a left hook on Matty Boreland on his way to victory in the Ulster Elite Championships.

So a night for the record books for the Oakleaf Boxing Club and a delighted club secretary and club founder, Eugene O'Kane heaped praise on his two boxers and coaches afterwards: "Carleigh, Jack and coaches 'Budge', 'Rogie' and Christy have all made sacrifices over Christmas to prepare for these Championships. It all paid off in the end and what a night it was for the club. Carleigh and Jack now move into the Ulster High Performance Training Centre at Jordanstown and hopefully it's just the start for them."

Meanwhile Illies Golden Gloves duo Matthew McCole and Cahir Gormley also won first Ulster Elite titles on Friday night.

Dungloe native, McCole was named as the boxer of the tournament and followed in the footsteps of Donegal boxing legend Paddy Doherty in winning the Ulster Elite light-middleweight division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Illies southpaw exacted revenge on Holy Trinity favourite Jon McConnell after a split decision loss (3-2) in an Irish Elite semi-final in January 2023. Those cards were reversed in style on Friday night!

Carleigh Irving and Jack Harkin with their Ulster titles.

His Illies clubmate Gormley had won the welterweight crown, emulating Illies great Willie McLaughlin, who took the same title in 2007 and 2011.

Gormley was also on the right end of a 3-2 split decision to take the 67kgs title at the expense of Cairnlodge’s Gianni Richmond.

Results: 48kg: Carly Irvine (Oak Leaf) 5-0 Chloe Fleck (Canal)48kg: Louis Rooney (Star) 5-0 Padraig Downey (St John Bosco)54kg: Matthew Boreland (Churchlands) 1-4 Jack Harkin (Oak Leaf); 60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) 5-0 Teo Alin (Holy Trinity)63.5kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) 1-4 JP Hale (Star); 67kg: Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) 2-3 Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)71kg: Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) 2-3 Matthew McCole (Illies GG); 75kg: Mosa Kambule (Holy Trinity) 1-3 Lex Weston (Emerald); 92+kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford) 5-0 Tom Seaton (Ormeau Road).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad